HUNTINGTON — Due to the coronavirus pandemic, event organizers and the Huntington Ronald McDonald House have announced that the 37th Annual ChiliFest has been cancelled for 2020.
Event organizer Ron Smith said in a news release that after reviewing the Gov. Jim Justice’s guidelines for fairs and festivals, there was no feasible way to run the event as it should be, without jeopardizing the health of those who would come to support it.
ChiliFest annually is one of Huntington’s largest events, drawing thousands to the downtown area. The event serves as the main fundraiser for the Ronald McDonald House of the Tri-State, which serves families with very sick children by providing lodging, meals, toiletries and more while keeping families together during a medical crisis.
“We’ve come to the decision that it’s not going to happen this year and that next year we will come back bigger and better than ever and really put on a great show for people,” Smith said.
The first ChiliFest began in 1983 and as well as being a fundraiser for the Ronald McDonald House and WSAZ Children’s Charities, is also a qualifying event to represent West Virginia in the International Chili Society World’s Chili Championship.