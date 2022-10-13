Lora Rieman serves chili at ChiliFest in this file photo. ChiliFest — one of the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Huntington’s biggest fundraisers — returns to downtown Huntington on Saturday following a COVID-19 pandemic hiatus.
The 35th annual ChiliFest takes place in 2018.
HUNTINGTON — Long ago, ChiliFest became a mainstay of the autumn-event scene in downtown Huntington. This Saturday, Oct. 15, the annual ChiliFest — which was canceled in 2020 and scaled down in 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic — will experience its 38th year.
As for the public who will attend this fun affair, the beer, soda and food vendors will open at noon Saturday. For the cooks who are there to enter their chili concoctions into the official contest, their day begins earlier in the morning.
The competition side of ChiliFest is serious business, as this is the official West Virginia State Chili Championship event sanctioned by the International Chili Society. Many of the contest winners will go to the International Chili Society’s World Chili Championship.
The World Chili Championship, in its 55th year, brings together an array of winners from similarly sanctioned chili contests around the world vying for the $75,000 in prize money. The 2022 World Chili Championship happened in September, so the winner at this weekend’s ChiliFest here in Huntington will participate in the 2023 event.
As for this Saturday morning, local chili cooks will register at the judge’s table located at 8th Street and 3rd Avenue from 8 a.m. until 9:30 a.m.
According to the official rules, “All cooks participating must be current International Chili Society (ICS) members in good standing or register to be an ICS member before cooking. You may register for the ICS the morning of the cookoff at the registration area. A one-year membership into the ICS is $45, a three-cookoff registration is $25, a single-day cookoff registration is $10. The registration fee for ChiliFest is: $40 for ICS Red Chili; $35 for Chili Verde; $30 for Homestyle Chili, and Salsa is $10.”
As for the winners, first place in the ICS-rules Red Chili category will win $1,500 in prize money along with a Blenko Glass trophy and entrance into the ICS World Chili Championship. First place in the ICS-rules Chili Verde category will win $700 in prize money, a Blenko Glass Championship trophy and entrance into the ICS World Chili Championship.
There will also be a separate Home-Style Chili contest with more wide-open rules that include the mandatory addition of beans in the recipe. The winner of this category will be given $250 in award money, a Blenko Glass trophy and a chance to represent West Virginia in the ICS World Chili Championship.
More information on the rules for all of the contests can be found at ChiliFestwv.com.
Proceeds from this Saturday’s ChiliFest will benefit the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Tri-State.
The general public will also play a role in the day’s activities, with chili-tasting tickets available for $1 or six tasting tickets for $5. The chili cooks who collect the most tasting tickets will receive the People’s Choice award.
There will be live music offered at the 2022 ChiliFest with Hammertown playing at noon and again at 1:30 p.m. City Heat will perform at 2:50 p.m. and again at 4:40 p.m.
To add to the fun, there will be hot pepper-eating contest at 1 p.m., a beer-drinking contest at 3:40 p.m. and a shot ’n’ holler contest at 4 p.m.
Throughout the day, raffle tickets will be sold for a chance to win a new 2022 Toyota RAV4. The winning raffle ticket will be announced at 5:30 p.m. at the Pullman Square Stage, along with the announcements of all the winners in each category of the chili contests.
