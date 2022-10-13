The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Long ago, ChiliFest became a mainstay of the autumn-event scene in downtown Huntington. This Saturday, Oct. 15, the annual ChiliFest — which was canceled in 2020 and scaled down in 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic — will experience its 38th year.

As for the public who will attend this fun affair, the beer, soda and food vendors will open at noon Saturday. For the cooks who are there to enter their chili concoctions into the official contest, their day begins earlier in the morning.

