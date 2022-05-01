HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Museum of Art recently named Dr. Peter Chirico, of Huntington, as its Volunteer of the Year for fiscal year 2022.
The Volunteer of the Year is chosen by the museum’s staff through a vote. Staff members seek to award volunteers who regularly go above and beyond and work continuously to uphold the museum’s three-prong mission of art, education and nature, according to a news release.
A member of the Board of Trustees of the Huntington Museum of Art for the past six years, Chirico serves on the board’s Executive Committee and is the chairman of HMA’s Open Door Membership Campaign that works to raise unrestricted funds for the museum and to keep the doors open and the lights on.
“Pete has worked tirelessly to help us achieve our fundraising goals so that we can continue to fulfill our mission in the community,” said Jennifer Wheeler, HMA’s director of development, in the release. “Without Pete, we would have an unfillable hole! He supports our raffle, our art auction, art sale, annual Ball, and our membership campaign through service on our board of directors, as a patron and as a dedicated volunteer. We could not be luckier to have Pete in all his capacities.”
Volunteering is a family affair as Chirico’s son, Michael Chirico, has also served as ODMC chair and captained teams during HMA’s membership drive contest. Chirico and wife Clare are also parents to John, Lila, Joe and Isabella.
A native of Newark, New Jersey, Pete Chirico has called Huntington his home for more than 30 years. He graduated from Rutgers Medical School and completed a residency in diagnostic radiology and a fellowship in body imaging at the University of Maryland Hospital. He is the chief of the Department of Radiology at Cabell Huntington Hospital and is professor and chairman of the Department of Diagnostic Radiology for the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine at Marshall University.
“Pete is at the top of everything he does — professionally and philanthropically — and if you know him, you know he makes it fun,” Wheeler said.
For more information on the Huntington Museum of Art, visit hmoa.org or call 304-529-2701. HMA is fully accessible.
