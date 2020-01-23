HUNTINGTON — Huntington Chiropractic Accident and Injury Clinic, 2511 3rd Ave. in Huntington, is participating in a food drive to benefit the Huntington Area Food Bank.
Donations of canned goods and nonperishable food items, such as peanut butter, vegetables and fruits, will be taken now until March 31. Those who donate five or more items will receive an initial exam from Dr. Jason Moore free of charge. This will include consult, X-rays and evaluation.
For more information, call 304-523-7891 or just walk in with food in hand.