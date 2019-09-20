HUNTINGTON - The Unity in the Community Choir will celebrate its 14th anniversary, hosted by Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 915 8th Ave. in Huntington, beginning at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, featuring guest clinician Brother Mitchell Johnson Jr. of Mayfield Memorial Missionary Baptist Church in Charlotte, North Carolina.

On Saturday, Sept. 21, the annual concert by the Unity choir begins at 6 p.m.

The choir is under the direction of directors Teresa Figgins (founder), Marie A. Murphy and Pastor David Malone. Everyone is welcome.

