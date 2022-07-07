CHARLESTON — The Chris Stapleton All-American Road Show comes to the Charleston Coliseum at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 9.
Originally from Lexington, Kentucky, Stapleton had success with the bluegrass band The SteelDrivers and as a songwriter, writing for many country music stars like Luke Bryan and Kenny Chesney, before breaking through on his own as a solo artist.
Top hits include “Broken Halos,” “Millionaires” and “You Should Probably Leave.” His latest single was “Joy of My Life,” a song former Creedence Clearwater Revival frontman John Fogerty released in 1997. The show also features Elle King and Madeline Edwards.
Tickets are listed as starting at $59.75, but Ticketmaster’s website indicates the lowest-priced seats start at $112 plus fees.
