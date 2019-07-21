HUNTINGTON — Christ Presbyterian Church celebrated its third anniversary on July 10, 2019. Led by the Rev. Dr. John C. Minihan and a board of elders and deacons, the congregation was the first partner-church in West Virginia to align with ECO (A Covenant Order of Evangelical Presbyterians), which emphasizes the Lordship of Jesus Christ and Biblical fidelity and faithfulness. Since its inception, two more local churches have affiliated with ECO — The Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, led by Rev. Rob Laukoter in Hurricane, West Virginia, and First Presbyterian Church, led by CLP Richard Brown, in Catlettsburg, Kentucky.
Christ Presbyterian serves local mission partners, including Huntington City Mission, Young Life, Harmony House, First Steps, A New Beginning Pregnancy Resource Center and the YMCA, as well as international missions in Peru and the Czech Republic. A weekly radio ministry also recently started broadcasting on 800 AM (WVHU), from 7:30-8:30 a.m. Sundays.
The church meets for worship each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. at B'nai Sholom Temple, at 949 10th Ave. (on the corner of 10th Avenue and 10th Street), and offers Sunday and midweek youth programs, as well as several Bible Studies and small groups for adults, a handbell choir, and seasonal vocal choirs.
A formal celebration of the church's anniversary, along with a catered luncheon and open house, will take place on Sunday, Aug. 25, during the church's annual Celebration Sunday, kicking off the new program year.
For more information, visit the Christ Presbyterian Facebook page or on YouTube, where weekly worship services are livestreamed and archived for later viewing. The church office can also be reached at 681-204-3904.