HUNTINGTON — Alchemy Theatre Troupe will present a Christmas Cabaret of holiday songs at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 12 in the parking lot of Enslow Park Presbyterian Church, 1338 Enslow Blvd. in Huntington.
The Cabaret is free of charge and open to the public; donations will be accepted.
Secular classics such as “Silver Bells,” “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town,” “Baby, It’s Cold Outside,” and selections from “Elf,” “Polar Express” and pop artists will complement traditional tunes like “O Holy Night,” “Irish Carol,” and “Mary, Did You Know.”
Huntington mayor Steve Williams and his wife Mary Poindexter Williams will perform a comedy skit, “Break-in by St. Nicholas,” and there will even be a tap-dance number, “Tappy Holidays.”
Alchemy Theatre Troupe will also announce its 2021 season at this event.
Audience members will watch the performances from the comfort of their automobiles, and listen over the FM radio in their cars.
COVID safety measures will be observed at all times by audience and performers.
Alchemy Theatre Troupe is a nonprofit serving the Tri-State with year-round community theater.