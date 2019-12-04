HUNTINGTON — “Christmas with a Cause,” the annual benefit performance for Hospice of Huntington, is scheduled to take place at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at the Jean C. Stephens Auditorium in Huntington City Hall.
Attendees can arrive ready to be put in the mood with holiday classics such as “Here Comes Santa Claus,” “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus,” “March of the Toy Soldiers” and many more performed by Tri-State dancers.
Dance schools participating in this year’s performance include Elite Dance Academy, Ultimate Dance Legacy, Bridget’s Dance Academy, The Art Center and Nancy’s School of Dance.
Tickets are available at the dance schools and at the door for $15 per ticket. Proceeds from the show will go to Hospice of Huntington.