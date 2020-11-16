HUNTINGTON — Local churches are joining others around the country in helping collect Christmas gifts for the charity Samaritan’s Purse to distribute around the world through its Operation Christmas Child program.
More than 4,000 drop-off sites for Operation Christmas Child opened Monday.
A program of the Christian charity Samaritan's Purse, Operation Christmas Child has been collecting and delivering shoebox gifts to children worldwide for more than two decades. The boxes prepared by donors are filled with toys, hygiene items and school supplies before being sent around the world to children in need as a tangible expression of God’s love. This year's goal is to reach 11 million children.
The project partners with local churches across the globe, including many in the Tri-State area, where boxes may be dropped off now through Nov. 23, National Collection Week.
The effort is continuing in 2020 even with COVID-19 restrictions, and there’s still time for individuals, families and groups to transform empty shoeboxes into gifts for children in need. Those who wish to participate can search available drop-off sites by city or ZIP code at samaritanspurse.org/occ. As a contactless option, Samaritan’s Purse also offers an option to virtually pack a shoebox gift at the same site.