WINFIELD, W.Va. — When a Christmas village model train display opened to the public in Winfield on Nov. 6, it warmed the heart of Larry Smith.
Smith, who recently relocated to Eleanor from Nashville, is the model train collector who spent weeks creating the display in a back office of Bailey Hardwoods on Winfield Road.
As around 60 men, women and children filed through the doors of Bailey’s on opening night to view the display, watch a magic show, and enjoy free snacks and drinks, Smith beamed with pride.
“I have been collecting since I was 7 years old, and some of the items on display are over 70 years old,” he said.
He adds, with a laugh: “Some people like to gamble or smoke; I am a guy who likes to collect things. Everyone has to have a hobby, and for me collecting is my lifetime passion.”
That much is obvious for anyone who has seen Smith’s Eleanor home; the display he has set up at Bailey’s is only one-half of his collection.
“At Bailey’s, you will see two Lionel O-27 gauge model trains, which are passenger and freight trains,” he explains. “You will also see in the display some models of places in Nashville that mean something to me. I had to bring a little bit of Tennessee with me.”
The models he is referring to are of the Grand Ole Opry, Jack Daniel’s Distillery, Tennessee Titans tractor-trailer and the Nashville City Bus. Smith also included in the model display relics of his professional career.
“I am retired from the airlines. I was a pilot,” he says. “Naturally, there is an airport in my display. I also included a Goodyear Blimp because years ago, I had the opportunity to fly one.”
Folks who drop in to Bailey Hardwoods in Winfield to view Smith’s display may wonder how a retired pilot from Nashville came to be showcasing his Christmas Village Model Train display there.
“I met Owen and Cindy Bailey when I bought wood from them,” Smith recalls. “They have a good name in the community, and I like their mode of business. Owen has a soft heart with weathered hands, and Cindy works just as hard as Owen.”
The couple started the business after high school in Owen’s father’s shed, and today they boast three locations (in Winfield, Chapmanville and Summersville). Bailey Hardwoods sells, installs and refinishes hardwood floors; distributes Mullican hardwood floors; and offers a line of luxury vinyl products and cleaning supplies.
Smith struck up a friendship with the Baileys instantly, and they admired him equally.
“We have many amazing customers after 28 years in the hardwood business, and some of them have become lifelong friends,” Owen Bailey said. “Larry is a remarkable man with so many life stories to share. We are truly blessed to call him our dear friend.”
The new friends found that they had something in common: a desire to offer something family-friendly to their Putnam County community.
“We are a family-owned and -operated business, so family is very important to us,” Bailey says. “Our daughter and two sons have always worked right alongside of us.”
He adds, “With Larry being a train enthusiast and he and my wife being Christmas fanatics who love to give back to others, it just made sense to set up a Christmas Village Model Train display for families to come and enjoy free of charge.”
And since opening night in early November, folks have been dropping by to check out the display during office hours, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“Winfield Mayor Randy Barrett has come down to visit,” Smith recounts. “Some groups have scheduled evenings and Saturdays in December to come and see it. At those times, we like to play Christmas music and provide snacks.”
Bailey, although he doesn’t describe himself as a “Christmas fanatic,” has nevertheless enjoyed the community connection the ongoing display has provided.
“We have worked a lot in Teays Valley, Hurricane, Winfield and other locations,” he says. “We are truly grateful for our customers, who allow us to work in their homes and businesses, and we are happy to give back to them. It has been especially rewarding to watch the children be so amazed by the Christmas villages and trains.”
Bailey adds, “Our plan is for this display to be an annual tradition in honor of Larry.”
The Christmas Village Model Train display is open for viewing at Bailey Hardwoods’ Winfield location (10802 Winfield Road) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m Monday through Friday through Christmas. For more information, contact Bailey Hardwoods by calling 304-936-1348 or email baileyhardwoods1@hotmail.com, or check out www.baileyhardwoodswv.com.