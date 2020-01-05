HUNTINGTON — Hospice of Huntington was the recipient of the proceeds from the Dec. 8 “Christmas with a Cause” show, held at Huntington City Hall.
Faculty and students from Nancy’s School of Dance, Elite Performance Academy, The Art Center, Bridget’s Dance Academy and Ultimate Dance Legacy joined together to raise $8,000 for the organization while performing over 20 holiday numbers.
Nancy Carter of Nancy’s School of Dance and Anna Stone of Elite Performance Academy presented the check to Melanie Hall, president & CEO of Hospice of Huntington, on Dec. 17.
This donation will be used to provide medical care for patients with a life-limiting illness, as well as support services for their families. Hospice of Huntington is a 501©3 organization providing care for patients in Cabell, Lincoln, Mason and Wayne Counties in West Virginia, as well as southern Ohio.
For more information on Hospice of Huntington’s programs and services, visit www.hospiceofhuntington.org or call 304-529-4217.