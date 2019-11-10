HUNTINGTON — St. Joseph Catholic Church in Huntington recently was awarded for having the best attendance among parishioners at the 2019 Huntington Life Chain, an anti-abortion demonstration.
Cathy Weiss, coordinator of the Huntington Life Chain, presented Monsignor Dean Borgmeyer, pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church, an award for Best Attendance at the 2019 Huntington Life Chain, on behalf of the president of the Cabell County chapter of West Virginians for Life.
Weiss is the vice president of the local group.
The Huntington Life Chain took place from 2-3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 6 along 5th Avenue through downtown Huntington and leading westward.
Participants stood along the route holding pre-printed signs and praying silently.