HUNTINGTON — St. Joseph Catholic Church in Huntington recently was awarded for having the best attendance among parishioners at the 2020 Huntington Life Chain, an anti-abortion demonstration.
Cathy Weiss, coordinator of the Huntington Life Chain, presented Monsignor Dean Borgmeyer, pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church, an award for Best Attendance at the 2020 Huntington Life Chain, on behalf of the president of the Cabell County chapter of West Virginians for Life.
Weiss is the vice president of the local group. This is the third time the group has recognized St. Joseph Catholic Church with the award in the 18 years the event has occurred in Huntington.
— The Herald-Dispatch