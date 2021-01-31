The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

0119-hd-lifechain.jpg

Cathy Weiss, left, coordinator of the Huntington Life Chain presents an award to Monsignor Dean Borgmeyer, pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church, for its participation in the 2020 event.

 Submitted photo

HUNTINGTON — St. Joseph Catholic Church in Huntington recently was awarded for having the best attendance among parishioners at the 2020 Huntington Life Chain, an anti-abortion demonstration.

Cathy Weiss, coordinator of the Huntington Life Chain, presented Monsignor Dean Borgmeyer, pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church, an award for Best Attendance at the 2020 Huntington Life Chain, on behalf of the president of the Cabell County chapter of West Virginians for Life.

Weiss is the vice president of the local group. This is the third time the group has recognized St. Joseph Catholic Church with the award in the 18 years the event has occurred in Huntington.

— The Herald-Dispatch

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.