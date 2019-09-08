HURRICANE, W.Va. — Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, 2150 Mt. Vernon Road in Hurricane, will have a Fall Harvest Festival from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28. There will be food, games, auction, crafts and vendor booths. Anyone interested in renting a booth for $25 is asked to contact the church office for more details at 304-757-9110 or Rachel Dailey at 304-419-4466.
Church plans harvest festival
