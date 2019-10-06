dinner
Lori Wolfe/The Herald-Dispatch Suzanne Brody and other members of Holy Spirit Orthodox Church prepare cabbage rolls Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, for the upcoming annual Middle Eastern Dinner. The dinner will be held Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, from noon to 6 p.m. at Holy Spirit Orthodox Church in Huntington.

HUNTINGTON — Holy Spirit Orthodox Church, located at 1 Woodhaven Drive (5th Street Road and Woodhaven Drive) in Huntington, will hold its annual Middle Eastern Dinner on Oct. 20 from noon until 6 p.m. in the social hall of the church.

The dinner menu includes kibbeh, cabbage rolls, green beans in a tomato sauce served over rice, salad and baklawa.

Advance tickets for the meal are $15 for adults and $10 for children and $20 and at the door. A la carte pastries and other Middle Eastern foods will be available, along with Ethiopian dishes.

For more information about the dinner, contact Father John Dixon at 304-634-0411 or email frjohnwv@aol.com, Julian Saad at 304-634-2873 or Suzanne Brody at 304-544-7728.

Tickets can also be purchased through Eventbrite.com.

