HUNTINGTON — Holy Spirit Orthodox Church, located at 1 Woodhaven Drive (5th Street Road and Woodhaven Drive) in Huntington, will hold its annual Middle Eastern Dinner on Oct. 20 from noon until 6 p.m. in the social hall of the church.
The dinner menu includes kibbeh, cabbage rolls, green beans in a tomato sauce served over rice, salad and baklawa.
Advance tickets for the meal are $15 for adults and $10 for children and $20 and at the door. A la carte pastries and other Middle Eastern foods will be available, along with Ethiopian dishes.
For more information about the dinner, contact Father John Dixon at 304-634-0411 or email frjohnwv@aol.com, Julian Saad at 304-634-2873 or Suzanne Brody at 304-544-7728.
Tickets can also be purchased through Eventbrite.com.