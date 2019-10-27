The 30th anniversary of Civil War Days will be celebrated Nov. 1-2 at Freewill Baptist Church, located at 306 5th Ave. in Guyandotte.
The church will sell food and crafts both days. On Friday, Nov. 1, breakfast will be served from 6-10 a.m., with lunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
On Saturday, Nov. 2, breakfast will be served from 6-10 a.m., with lunch from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Breakfast will include biscuits, sausage, gravy, potatoes and scrambled eggs. Lunch will include hot dogs, barbecues, pinto beans, soups, cornbread and desserts.
Drinks include soda, coffee, orange juice and hot chocolate.