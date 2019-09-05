HUNTINGTON - First Presbyterian Church's choir and orchestra will lead a special 9/11 commemorative worship service at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 8.
Under the direction of Dale Capehart, the choir and a 20-piece orchestra will perform patriotic and religious selections.
The service will begin with "The Star-Spangled Banner." Throughout the service, the choir and orchestra will perform six other musical selections including arrangements of "God Bless America," "This is My Country" and "God of Our Fathers." They will also perform "A Prayer for Our Time," written by Pamela and Joseph Martin in response to the 9/11 attacks to remind the nation of God's eternal promise of peace.
Head of staff, the Rev. Skip Seibel, will deliver the morning message. LOGOS Director Margaret Robateau will provide a special children's message. Coffee, juice and pastries will be served in the atrium prior to worship. Child care will be provided.
The church is located at 1015 5th Ave. in Huntington.
For more information, visit www.fpcwv.org or www.fpcevents.com, or call the church at 304-523-6476.