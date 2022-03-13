HUNTINGTON — On March 8 the women’s group St. Ann Circle of Sacred Heart Church, Huntington, visited the Huntington Museum of Art. Cindy Dearborn, director of education, greeted the group upon arrival.
Docent Janina Michael led the tour and provided information for the items on display and the museum.
The West Virginia glass display included works by Alessandro Moretti. Alessandro and Roberto Moretti and Mario Sandon, who were all glass blowers at Pilgrim Glass, were at one time members of Sacred Heart Church.
The displays of ceramics by Sarah Heimann, woodblock prints from the permanent collection and La Belle Ohio River art work were impressive. But no trip to the museum would be complete without a visit to the Herman P. Dean Firearms Collection, Touma Near East Collection and the C. Fred Edwards Conservatory.
Dr. Mike Beck led the tour through the conservatory and provided information on a few of the many items, including orchids, mango tree, papaya tree, insect trapping pitcher plant and blue poison dart frogs. A dramatic glass art piece by Dale Chihuly hangs above the koi pond.
The ladies of St. Ann Circle said they appreciated the opportunity to visit the museum and, most importantly, the opportunity to continue to learn.
