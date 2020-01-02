1222-cicada

The Tasty Reads Book Club meets in April to discuss author Mary Roach’s book "Gulp."

 Courtesy of Cicada Books via Facebook

HUNTINGTON — After a successful 2019, the team at Cicada Books & Coffee has decided to continue the Tasty Reads Book Club for another year.

Lead by Cicada Books owner Dawn Norman and barista/local food writer Dawn Nolan, Tasty Reads Book Club will be regularly held on the first Monday of the month at 6:30 p.m. from January through November at Cicada Books & Coffee.

The monthly selections are food-themed books of various genres, and meetings include small bites and complimentary coffee for attendees to enjoy. A limited number of books for each meeting will be available for purchase at the store.

“We read, we ate, we met new people. It was a good time,” Nolan said. “The book club did what we hoped in that it introduced readers to other genres and works that they might not have read otherwise. We look forward to continuing and growing Tasty Reads among those in the community and invite everyone with an interest to attend our meetings.”

Tasty Reads Book Club 2020 schedule:

Jan. 6 (Essays): “Home Cooking: A Writer in the Kitchen” by Laurie Colwin

Feb. 3 (Fiction): “Like Water for Chocolate” by Laura Esquivel

March 2 (History): “Consider the Fork: A History of How We Cook and Eat” by Bee Wilson

April 6 (Regional): “Victuals: An Appalachian Journey, with Recipes” by Ronni Lundy

May 4 (Memoir): “Coming to My Senses: The Making of a Counterculture Cook” by Alice Waters

June 1 (Reference): “Ratio” by Michael Ruhlman

July 6 (Culture): “Buttermilk Graffiti: A Chef’s Journey to Discover America’s New Melting-Pot Cuisine” by Edward Lee

Aug. 3 (Memoir): “Julie & Julia” by Julie Powell

Sept. 14* (History): “Salt: A World History” by Mark Kurlansky

Oct. 5 (Fiction): “The School of Essential Ingredients” by Erica Bauermeister

Nov. 2 (Nonfiction/Memoir): “Garlic & Sapphires: The Secret Life of a Critic in Disguise” by Ruth Reichl

*September’s meeting will be held on the second Monday due to Labor Day.

For more information on Tasty Reads Book Club, join the Facebook Group: Tasty Reads Book Club.

