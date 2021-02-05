HUNTINGTON — The Huntington City Mission is hosting its sixth annual “Where Hope Begins” benefit auction.
Typically held the Tuesday before Valentine’s Day, the event will be online due to the pandemic.
Fellowship Baptist Church and Scott Bumgardner, Edward Jones Investments, are sponsoring the online auction Feb. 7-11. The auction will begin at 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 7. There will be more than 50 items up for auction, varying from Valentine’s Day baskets, gift cards to local shops and entertainment to trips and a La-Z-Boy recliner.
For more information and the auction link, visit hcmwv.org or the mission’s Facebook page.
Other sponsors of this event include Jeff Black, Lewis Memorial Baptist Church, Marshall Family Medicine, River Park Hospital, State Electric, WesBanco, Betty Sargent: Sales & Realtor, Old Colony Realtors, Putnam County Bank, BB&T, Barboursville Life, East End Body Shop and Ohio Valley Bank.