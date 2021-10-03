HUNTINGTON — Huntington City Mission Board of Directors member Dave Duffield typically celebrates his Sept. 15 birthday with his granddaughter, Layla, by providing and serving cakes to residents at the mission.
This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Duffield chose to celebrate instead by donating $5,000 to the mission along with a challenge: to match all other combined donations in total up to that $5,000 to raise funds for the mission’s Farmers for the Hungry Program.
The Farmers for the Hungry Program uses West Virginia’s Farm to Foodbank Tax Credits, plus Farmer’s Tax Deductions plus the HCM’s Micro Grants to the Farmer to make it feasible for farmers to donate fresh meat and produce to the mission and receive full payment for their goods. Although only recently implemented, several farmers have already joined the program and donated several thousand dollars of inventory, which consists of 4,811 pounds of beef that will provide nearly 24,000 meals.
Local car dealer Chris Miller recently heard of Duffield’s challenge and asked to join in. Now, their combined funds will challenge all other combined donations up to $10,000 for The Farmers for the Hungry Program. The mission plans to raise $20,000 by using knowledge of tax law for the Farmers for The Hungry Program for an end goal of more than $73,000 worth of food raised to feed people in need.
In recent months, the number of meals the City Mission serves has steadily increased, according to its staff. The last three months are the top three months on record, averaging more than 17,000 meals per month.
To participate in “The $10,000 Challenge,” give online at https://huntingtoncitymission.kindful.com/, or mail a check to P.O. Box 3, Huntington WV 25706, or drop off your donation at the mission, 624 10th St. Designate “$10,000 Challenge” when donating.
For more information on the Farmers for the Hungry Program, visit hcmwv.org.
