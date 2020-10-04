HUNTINGTON — City National Bank provided a donation of $8,500 to support programming at Facing Hunger Foodbank during a check presentation on Thursday, Oct. 1.
It is the fourth year the bank has made such a donation. This year’s funding will be directed to county schools in Lawrence County, Ohio, as well as Cabell and Wayne counties in West Virginia.
“City National Bank and their team have become ‘Hunger Heroes’ in their partnership with the food bank since 2016. This year, they wanted to ensure that children in the communities they serve benefit from this gracious gift,” Cynthia Kirkhart, chief executive officer of the food bank, said in a news release. “Through their donations of time, talent and treasure, their support has made a huge impact on the well-being of those we serve.”
Facing Hunger Foodbank has served an additional 11,000 children with emergency back packs throughout the pandemic, and as the regular school year has started, the weekly distributions of back packs for weekend use by students will stretch further with this support. In total, the food bank has expanded the back pack program from 4,000 students last year, to an expected 10,000 children throughout this school year and in support of emergency child nutrition initiatives in partnership with local schools and the West Virginia Department of Education’s Child Nutrition Services.
Facing Hunger is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization affiliated with Feeding America, the largest hunger relief agency in the United States. Facing Hunger’s service area includes 12 West Virginia counties, four counties in northeastern Kentucky, as well as Lawrence County, Ohio. To join them in these efforts, visit www.facinghunger.org.