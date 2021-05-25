HUNTINGTON — A “rebooted” Arts Night Out is planned for 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at Heritage Station, 210 11th St. in Huntington, to celebrate the local arts scene.
“We’re so excited to restart Arts Night Out,” co-organizer Raine Klover said in a news release. “We are offering a mix of indoor and outdoor activities to ensure we have enough space for social distancing and we have something for everyone. Downtown Huntington is coming alive again, and we’re glad to be a part of that rebirth.”
Huntington Fiction Factory will host Huntington’s inaugural Literary Laureate Daniel J. O’Malley, who will discuss narrative writing. The Red Caboose will host a pop-up by Barboursville artist Sassa Wilkes, who will offer prints from her “Badass Women” series and her new line of LGBTQIA pride shirts.
Nomada Bakery will be open throughout the evening for dinner, drinks and pastries and will host a pop-up by Hill Tree Roastery.
At 8 p.m., the back patio will be the site of a screening of Alchemy Theatre Troupe’s film “Hay Fever.” Reserve tickets online at https://www.alchemytheatretroupe.org/show/hay-fever/tickets/.
Full Circle Gifts & Goods will host a unique photobooth experience with local photographer Most Exalted.
Arts Night Out, which occurs on the last Wednesday of every month, is always free and open to the public.
Visit www.facebook.com/ArtsNightOutWV/ for more information or contact Klover at 304-525-7333 or raine@visithuntingtonwv.org or Sheila Redling at sgredling@gmail.com.