HUNTINGTON — A local donor is supporting an annual opportunity for civic dialogue at the Marshall University schools of medicine and pharmacy.
The Kevin W. Yingling, M.D., Civility Lecture Fund was created with a donation from Joyce P. Frazier, a Huntington resident who wanted to honor Yingling for his long-time medical care to her family.
Yingling, a pharmacist and physician, is a 1985 graduate of the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, former chair of the department of internal medicine, and founding dean of the Marshall University School of Pharmacy. He is currently an associate professor with the School of Medicine and an internist at Marshall Health. Additionally, he is a past chair of the Board of Directors for Cabell-Huntington Hospital and Mountain Health Network and chair of the Board of Health for Cabell County.
“I am honored by this gift and very satisfied it will be used to advance an important culture initiative, civility,” said Yingling in a news release.
The fund is an expendable account that will support an annual lecture that gives individuals the opportunity to explore common ground though civic dialogue. It will be held in Huntington and open to the public.
The event will be coordinated by Shelvy L. Campbell-Monroe, Ph.D., associate dean for diversity and inclusion for the schools of medicine and pharmacy.
“Dr. Yingling’s dedication, compassion and scope of knowledge is remarkable,” said Campbell-Monroe in the release. “We are grateful for his commitment to advancing diversity and inclusion in both medical education and clinical care.”
To learn more about making a gift to the Marshall University School of Medicine, contact Linda Holmes, director of development and alumni affairs at 304-691-1711 or holmes@marshall.edu.