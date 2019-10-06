SOUTH POINT, Ohio — As the autumn honey harvest continues, the idea of keeping honey bees forms in some people’s minds. Is beekeeping difficult? What would one need to get started? When and where can one get bees? How much does keeping bees cost?
Bill and Margaret Reid, of Reid’s Apiary in Wilgus, Ohio, are asked these questions and more frequently. This year they have decided to offer a series of classes to answer these questions and prepare those who want to become beekeepers for setting up their hives before the end of winter.
Classes will be held in the Fellowship Hall of the South Point United Methodist Church beginning Tuesday, Oct. 8, for four weeks. Each session will begin at 6:30 p.m. and run until 8:30 p.m. The cost of the program will be $50, which includes a beekeeping handbook, all other materials, refreshments and a year’s membership in the Ohio River Bee Society, of which the Reids are founding members. Additional members of the same family, sharing materials, may attend for $10 each. Registration will be 6 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 8.
Topics for the course will include: introduction to honey bee biology; tools of the trade and seasonal work of the beekeeper; open discussion with local beekeepers at the Ohio River Beekeepers Society monthly meeting (Oct. 22); and how to plan for your first hive. All sessions will be interactive, with demonstrations and hands-on activities.
With over 43 years of experience, Bill and Margaret Reid have successfully mentored new beekeepers in Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia. They run a full-service beekeeping supply store and honey market from their farm at 15754 State Route 775. For more information, contact them at 740-643-2925 or reidapiary@bright.net.