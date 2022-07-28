ASHLAND — The Grammy- and Oscar-winning singer, songwriter and guitarist Melissa Etheridge is returning to the Paramount Arts Center on Sunday, July 31, for a show featuring her greatest hits and more. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. and tickets range from $29 to special VIP meet-and-greet prices.
While during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic Etheridge found different ways to be creative and keep in touch with her fans through streaming videos and podcasts, she is happy about being out on the road again and in front of live audiences.
For over two decades Etheridge has kept a steady fanbase due to her now-classic songs “Bring Me Some Water,” “I’m The Only One,” “Come To My Window” and “Ain’t It Heavy.” During the pandemic, she recreating most of those with a loop pedal on her vlogs, yet performing with a full band behind her is where her true rock ‘n’ roll heart lies.
“I love being on the road, especially after COVID,” Etheridge said . “I learned a whole lot from those streaming broadcasts during COVID, though. I learned about cameras and sound and my own checking, so that time was a real learning experience for me. Now, we do some livestreams from the road and all kinds of things. Still, after a while I was like, ‘Oh God, get me back on the road.’ I love it. It’s where everything makes sense.”
If you haven’t seen Etheridge perform in recent years, you will be amazed at the skills she has developed as a lead guitarist, turning her electric ax up a notch and belting out the solos. It has added a new edge to her concerts.
“I started playing the guitar when I was very young and I didn’t have a lot of women guitar players to follow and so I stayed back and played rhythm,” Etheridge said. “I learned that I could play lead guitar, I just didn’t step up because by the time I got to my first band, I was playing with amazing lead guitar players. I just let them do their thing because so much of what I do is rhythm. But, about 15 years ago, I started thinking, ‘You know what? I want to play the lead guitar. I want to step out and do these solos because everyone is looking at me anyway.’ So, I started practicing and really focusing on that and I developed into a fun lead guitar player over these last 15 years and it is something that I really enjoy. Now, I love stepping out and playing the guitar.”
Once on the lead guitar path, Etheridge began to truly notice how some of her guitar heroes over the years did their solos.
“I didn’t want to learn all of the Stevie Ray Vaughan licks and that sort of thing,” Etheridge said. “I wanted to be a cross between Carlos Santana and wanting my guitar to sing. I wanted to step out and really be musical with it like Santana or Joe Satriani, guys that can really sing with the guitar. And, I wanted to develop my own style.”
With COVID-19 in full tilt, there was a move for Etheridge to put out an album, maybe even a greatest hits package of her past work. But while going through her archives of recordings, she discovered an album’s worth of songs that she had never released. So she decided to re-record them, only now bringing to the table her improved guitar playing skills. The end result is the new album called “One Way Out.”
“I was going to make a box set of CDs years ago, but then I decided to independently record some of my older songs that I wanted to present to the world, and I recorded them with the original musicians from back in the 1980s,” she said. “But, it sat on the shelf for a couple of years. During the pandemic, my record company asked me if I had anything I could release and I said, ‘I have this.’ They loved it and so I put it out and now those songs are a part of my catalog, and that makes me very happy. Because we re-recorded the songs, now I am playing the lead guitar, and I think my voice is a bit stronger now than when I was younger. I learned how to take care of myself and my voice and its just a better instrument now.”
At her concert at the Paramount in Ashland on Sunday, Etheridge and her plugged in guitar will be joined by Joe Ayoub on bass, Eric Gardner on drums and Max Hart on keyboards.
