The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

ASHLAND — The Grammy- and Oscar-winning singer, songwriter and guitarist Melissa Etheridge is returning to the Paramount Arts Center on Sunday, July 31, for a show featuring her greatest hits and more. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. and tickets range from $29 to special VIP meet-and-greet prices.

While during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic Etheridge found different ways to be creative and keep in touch with her fans through streaming videos and podcasts, she is happy about being out on the road again and in front of live audiences.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you