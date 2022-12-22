CHARLESTON — Anthony D’Amato isn’t a man who likes to stand still. He barely seems to know how.
In early December, he was neck-deep in plans for the upcoming year, including shows with a theater company in Asbury, New Jersey. But first he had to get back to Charleston for a show at the Clay Center as his alter-ego/stage persona, Remember Jones.
The show Thursday night is the Clay Center’s last Sound Checks of 2022, which caps off a busy year.
Whether he’s on the road or at home, D’Amato works.
Over the phone from his home in Asbury Park, New Jersey, D’Amato said he was just wrapping up a run on “The Million Dollar Quartet.”
“I’m one of the producers and I play Sam Phillips. It’s the first role I’ve had in a long time,” he said and then laughed, adding, “I have so many damned lines.”
But that kind of show suits D’Amato’s tastes. A Remember Jones show is more than just some songs played well. It’s a spectacle and an experience, which is maybe part of the reason why he’s been asked back to Charleston three times in one year.
He was glad to be coming back.
“Charleston has been really warm to us,” the bandleader said.
For D’Amato, 2022 was a year of getting back to business following pandemic lockdowns and restrictions.
“Really getting out on the road in the summer was exciting,” he said. “So many people were, you know, rushing out to see so many things. All of our outdoor events like Live on the Levee, and different festivals we played, were just packed and inundated.”
He said he isn’t sure if this is the new normal.
“We still had a tough time with indoor spaces in certain places around the country,” he said.
Not everyone is comfortable being in enclosed spaces with so many others, but in some parts of the country, he said, they saw other kinds of barriers. Money was tighter. In some venues he played, they were struggling to have enough staff.
“It was a tricky year,” he said. “But I love to perform. I would do it for five [dollars] or 5,000 [dollars] the same way.”
D’Amato said he was looking forward to thriving a little bit more in 2023.
For the upcoming show at the Clay Center, the bandleader said, “Remember Jones is a show band. It’s super fun. We’re going to be fully in costume and completely wireless.”
It’s easier to move around that way, he said.
“But it’s not only a feast for the eyes, but it’s soulful, happy and funny,” D’Amato said.
The music is all over the place — different styles and genres, played with the band’s particular spin.
“I really pride our show on being for all ages, all people, all colors and genders,” he said. “Really, just for everyone.”
D’Amato promised plenty of original music and also a couple of covers and some holiday favorites.
“And, you know, guest vocalists from the area,” he said. “We’re just looking forward to it being a fun, exciting, collaborative night that’s definitely high-energy and feels good.”
After the show, he and the band will return to New Jersey through Christmas. They’ll kick off the new year in Asbury Park and then take on another busy season of performances.
Along with the usual (or not so usual) Remember Jones performances, they also branch out with special shows dedicated to some of D’Amato’s favorite artists, like Amy Winehouse and Freddie Mercury.
His latest is dedicated to the over-the-top music of Meatloaf, who was an important influence on D’Amato.
“I grew up heavy and was almost 400 pounds in high school,” he said. “People kind of associated me with Meatloaf — you know, that big guy with the big voice who was just really theatrical.”
Meatloaf is part of D’Amato’s musical DNA. He’s a fan, and D’Amato doesn’t think he’s the only one.
D’Amato said he took the show out a few times and it did well.
“We sold out a theater for three nights and had Max Weinberg on drums,” he said.
Weinberg, a New Jersey native, is best known for his role in Bruce Springsteen’s E-Street Band. He also played drums on Meatloaf’s 1977 “Bat out of Hell” album.
D’Amato said he was excited about Remember Jones taking its Meatloaf show out on tour, though unfortunately Weinberg wouldn’t be joining them.
“He’ll be touring with another front man next year,” he said.
Bruce Springsteen and the E-Street Band kick off a European tour in April.