CHARLESTON — “Material Pulses: Seven Viewpoints & Stitching Our Story,” the current exhibit showing at the Clay Center is not like your grandmother’s quilt exhibit.
Quilt shows are popular around the state. They routinely turn up at fairs and festivals like the Vandalia Gathering and the Mountain State Art and Craft Fair at Cedar Lakes. Sometimes, it can seem like the state is awash in cleverly designed, cozy bed coverings.
The Clay Center’s Curator of Art and Engagement Elizabeth Simmons laughed about that and said, “Yes, I think we have critical mass with the quilt exhibits in our area.”
So, why one more?
“Material Pulses” is different. Quilts are often decorated with geometric shapes and patterns. There’s an aesthetic, but a good quilt is supposed to be functional — at least, in theory.
The quilts in this exhibit are less functional. Most of them wouldn’t be a great addition to the top of your guest room bed. They’re meant to be looked at and considered. They’re experimental, even improvisational, which doesn’t sound like quilting.
“It’s much more sort of free flowing and what looks right,” she said. “It’s what inspires them instead of, you know, repeating certain quilt blocks that we might see in more traditional quilts.”
Free flowing, art quilting is both relatively new and a little old.
Simmons said the art quilt movement began in the 1970s and was championed by, among others, Nancy Crow, who is the curator of “Material Pulses” traveling exhibit.
“Several of the artists in the exhibit took classes with Nancy Crow,” she said.
But there’s an older layer to these art quilts.
While doing research on this exhibit and preparing the companion exhibit, “Stitching Our Story,” which features quilts from local quiltmakers, Simmons said she learned that a lot of abstract quilts were made years ago.
Precise patterns and geometric designs weren’t always what the quilters cared about.
“They were just using scraps of fabric, a patchwork, and just making it work,” she said. “So that line between the traditional and the experimental is blurred.”
Simmons said that art quilting was changing and evolving. New artists were adding their own take to the form all the time.
“Material Pulses” showed some of that through not just unusual methods like rare dying methods and materials, but also by changing the focus of the quilt from the pieces of fabric to the stitches.
The exhibit has a lot for art fans who normally wouldn’t be attracted to a quilt show. Simmons said there are interesting uses of color that remind her of impressionists and the materials are sometimes surprising.
But she also thought that people who liked traditional quilt shows might enjoy the exhibit, if only to show what else is possible.
The show runs through October, but Simmons said they had a lot of events with the exhibit for Clay Center patrons to check out.
Later in August, quilter Denise Roberts, whose work is featured in “Material Pulses” and former student of Crow will be coming to the Clay Center to talk about quilting and teach a workshop.
“I’m really excited to see Denise work and also for people to come learn from her,” Simmons said.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.