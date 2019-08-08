HUNTINGTON - The nonprofit Kendall's Heart will have a clothing giveaway from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at Christ Temple Church at 2400 Johnstown Road in Huntington.

Anyone who is need of clothes can come receive free clothing for all ages, genders, and sizes. Kendall's Heart provides families with clean, ready to wear clothes.

All clothes have been washed and are stain-, pet- and smoke-free. There are no requirements needed to receive clothing. Bring a bag.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/kendallsheart.

