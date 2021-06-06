BARBOURSVILLE — Club McFinn Junior, a summer program for children ages 4 and younger, returns at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 8, in the Macy’s Court at the Huntington Mall. The program is offered every other week.
Sponsored by UniCare Health Plan of WV, the program teaches important pro-social lessons with entertaining activities and stories. The experience focuses on driving awareness and helping children, as well as their parents, explore and learn pro-social life lessons about sharing, kindness, bullying prevention, empathy and other subjects.
There will be an activity, snack (provided by Sheetz) and a story. For more information, call 304-733-0492, ext. 102, or email marketingdirector@huntington-mall.com.