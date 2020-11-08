Cole Tabor is an active 90-year-old with extraordinary recall. His zest for life is evident with his involvement in the community, which is one part in his four-step growing old gracefully program.
“I was born at home in Huntington during 1929,” Tabor said. “I was the oldest of a younger brother and sister. We moved from the West End to 20th Street, where I attended Holderby Elementary. I completed grade school in Guyandotte. Mom used to send me to Richardson Grocery to shop. Sometimes I’d go to Blake’s Food Market that was larger and had a better selection of grocery items. I remember mom also bought money orders from the postman used for paying bills through the mail.”
Tabor’s father was a mining foreman who came home on weekends because his mother refused to live in a mining community.
As a child, Tabor loved listening to his mother play the piano. He loved it so much he is an accomplished player today.
“I do remember the movies in Huntington,” Tabor said.
“I also remember swimming in the Ohio River, too, something that I’m happy mom never found out. When we moved to the Highlawn neighborhood, I attended Enslow Junior High. I graduated Huntington East High School in 1948. In addition to the basic classes I was involved with electronics and band, where I played the trombone. We performed a lot of concerts at Ritter Park amphitheater, where we raised money for the band to take trips to Washington, D.C., my junior year and New York City the following year.”
After graduation, Tabor went to work for the Chesapeake and Potomac Telephone Company, where he stayed until 1951. That’s when he was drafted.
“I figured if I could earn merit badges in the Boy Scouts, I could survive the Army,” Tabor said. “Besides, the phone company promised to take me back when I returned. I quickly discovered two things during my early days in the military: There are two ways of doing things, the correct way and the Army way. The other lesson learned was to stop thinking and do what you’re told. The philosophy worked well for me.”
After training his stomach to endure what the Army served as food in boot camp, Tabor was sent to Fort Gordon, Georgia, where he attended Signal Corps Training.
“I was at Fort Gordon in Augusta in 1954 when the Masters Golf Tournament was played that April,” Tabor said. “It was announced that all military members in uniform would be admitted to the tournament free of charge, and I decided to go. Because Sam Sneed was the professional golf pro at the Greenbrier, I decided to follow him through the course. He ended up beating Ben Hogan for his third win at Augusta. I’d have to say that weekend was a memorable event.”
After Fort Gordon, Tabor received a delay in route through West Virginia on his way to Fort Monmouth, New Jersey. During the 12 months he was in New Jersey, he was trained in advancements of electronic communications. Training that would prepare him for assignments on the other side of the Pacific Ocean.
“I believe I had one of the shorter tours of duty in Japan,” Tabor said. “It was less than 24 hours before I was traveling again headed for Korea, where my tour was extended until my replacement arrived. After my discharge, I signed up with a National Guard unit in Huntington, where I stayed until 1964 and left the military.”
Tabor returned to C&P Phone Company while attending National Guard assemblies. His work mainly consisted of repairing telephone switchboards — one in particular he remembers where this pretty young lady was working in 1956. Three years later, they were married. That was 70 years ago, and he still plays piano for his wife, Pamela, at home.
“I retired from C&P after 41 years,” Tabor said. “I attribute my age to a four-part program I adhere to. First is weight control, which is accomplished by exercise of both mind and body and diet. Finally is keeping connected with the community.”
Tabor has been connected to the Lions Organization for more than 50 years with community service.
He also plays piano for high school reunions, senior centers, weddings and birthdays. During this interview, Tabor showed me a notebook full of song titles. “Pick one,” he said, and he delivered a great performance.He’s also known in the Marshall community, where he found time to earn his bachelor’s degree after retirement.
Clyde Beal seeks out interesting stories from folks around the Tri-State. Email archie350@frontier.com.