Evertt Daniels is a remarkable 93-year-old with unbelievable agility, a fascinating memory and a personality.
Daniels was born in 1927 in a coal community owned by Crab Orchard mining company in Raleigh County, West Virginia. The Great Depression was 24 months away. Nineteen years later, a mining accident took his dad’s life.
“Life in that coal camp was difficult,” Daniels said. “When the Depression came, it brought a different understanding of difficult times. Dad’s shift was reduced to two working two days a week, which wasn’t enough to survive. It was my grandfather’s generous gift of a few acres that helped us get through those years.”
The gifted property attached to granddad’s land was 5 miles from the coal camp. It was enough to build a home where young Daniels lived and worked until the Army drafted him in 1945.
“My brother Clarence was two years older,” Daniels said. “Dad worked at the mine and farm while Clarence and me worked together in the garden and helped our father. My mother was a hands-on lady, too. It was a total family effort to make things work. Later on, we were able to buy a few items at nearby Dickens Grocery and pay monthly.”
Turner Grade school was a mile and a half walk where grades first through eighth were taught in a one-room frame building. Along with his brother Clarence, they were paid $10 each a month to come early during cold weather and start the coal stove, sweep the floor, empty trash, take care of the yard and clean the blackboard.
“Our teacher’s name was Velma Shoemaker,” Daniels said. “That lady was the best teacher any kid could have. She paid Clarence and me the first of each month. We gave most of it to mom to buy things we needed. I’ve some wonderful memories surrounding that old school building.”
Rightfully so: Daniels fell in love at that one-room school in the third grade. That’s when Nelda Wiseman became a first-grader, and young Daniels thought she was the prettiest girl he had ever seen. Over the years, lunch became a chance to hold hands and share his green tomato sandwiches. As Nelda began to read and write, they would exchange love notes placed under the water bucket in the rear of the room.
“After the eighth grade, I quit school and went to work for the Virginia Railroad Company making $1.20 an hour,” Daniels said. “I installed and repaired railroad track for three years until the Army drafted me.”
In 1945, Daniels began 13 weeks of Army Boot Camp at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. The separation from Nelda started a faithful letter exchange that would accumulate hundreds of love letters. An assignment to Camp Pickett, Virginia, for heavy artillery training was followed with a crowded troop train to Fort Lewis, Washington, for an ocean crossing to Japan.
“The ocean crossing was five miserable days and nights with the never-ending odor of sea sickness while trying to sleep in bunks stacked three high,” Daniels said. “Once we arrived in Japan, we were on constant maneuvers while working with locals, who were a mixture of friendship and hate.”
Daniels finally returned to West Virginia into the arms of the girl who wore the long black pigtails in that one-room school house. A few days later, Nelda Wiseman and Evertt Daniels were married in Raleigh County at the residence of Pastor Carl Lester with his wife as a witness. The total cost of this ceremony was $5.
With the remains of a $300 mustering-out payment, the couple headed for the big city of Huntington to begin their life together.
“I retired from ACF after 36 years,” Daniels said. “Nelda retired after working as a receptionist for a local dentist after 30 years.”
After 66 years together, his beloved Nelda passed away. At her request, every love letter they exchanged was placed in her coffin.
Their house on Virginia Avenue is full of beautiful handcrafted furniture built by Daniels. The outside walls were all removed to install insulation; he also added an extra bathroom. Even the basement was hand dug by the husband-wife combo using a pickaxe, shovel and wheelbarrow. To keep busy, Daniels builds beautiful plywood Christmas displays throughout the year in the workshop he built out back. For more information, call him at 304-429-4245.