Lesage resident Tracy Napier is a busy 51-year-old single mother of two grown daughters. She shares her home with a few dogs she believes are better companions that some adults.
Born in Gallipolis, Ohio, the family soon moved to the Green Valley area in West Virginia, where she grew up with her younger brother, Todd.
“I attended Hite Saunders Elementary,” Napier said. “I liked my teachers, especially Ms. Hodges, who always had a good disposition, always helpful. I enjoyed her company so much I volunteered to help her with classroom work during the summer.”
After Hite Saunders, Napier attended Beverly Hills Middle School before riding the school bus to Barboursville High School, where she graduated in 1987. She never imagined that one day she would be driving one of those buses. While attending high school, she was an active member of the girl’s softball and basketball team. She was also a member of the school choir. She still found time to hold down part-time jobs at RAX and Tower Foodfair.
“Approximately two years after high school graduation, I entered into a marriage that lasted about 20 years,” Napier said. “Those were years of trying to earn a medical administrative assistant degree at Marshall while raising my daughters. After the separation, I began working at St. Mary’s Medical Center transcribing medical records.”
After passing her exam to become a school bus driver, she began juggling her job at St. Mary’s with transporting school children to and from Huntington East Middle, Davis Creek and Barboursville Elementary. Napier said those children became so much like family and she looked forward to seeing them each day. Still, it became a runaround schedule that extended her hours at St. Mary’s up until 7 in the evening.
“As hectic as my schedule became, I adapted to it out of necessity, and for three years it worked,” Napier said. “At least it worked until the results of my mammogram came back. The results of the X-ray suggested I have a biopsy. This resulted in several months of medical issues and a disrupted life.”
Things were different after her bout with cancer and life slowed a bit. She gave up the job at St. Mary’s and continued as a school bus driver. She used those extra hours to earn additional income transporting football teams to Friday night games, band competitions and other events.
“When the COVID-19 pandemic began growing out of control, you could almost see what was about to happen before it occurred,” Napier said. “My bus schedule transporting school kids to area schools became progressively worse to the point of non-existent.”
School closures meant kids could not get lunch — until a new service started.
“Weekdays now began early at various locations around the county,” Napier said. “Those days began by packing over a hundred lunches that were delivered out of the back of a school bus parked at predetermined locations. Families of school children were now driving by to pick up lunches that would normally be eaten at school.”
After delivering meals for kids, she begins another shift working with Grubhub to deliver take-out meals ordered from local restaurants until around 7 or 8 in the evening.
“When summer comes and schools close officially for vacation, I take on another job,” Napier said. “That’s the time for painting classrooms at area schools. One day I hope to finish my degree at Marshall. I have over 30 hours credit. Kids should get their degree early before life gets involved.”
When Sunday comes, Napier heads for First Huntington Christian Baptist Church in Guyandotte, where she enjoys the preaching of the Rev. Delbert Dixon.
“I really want to give praise and thanks to my wonderful parents, Greg and Norma Howell, who taught me early on the value of an honest day’s work. Even after quadruple bypass surgery, my father still does substitute teaching at 73. Thanks, mom and dad, for everything.”
Napier has sometimes been spotted riding around the neighborhood back roads and fields on Saturday mornings with her dogs and grandson in her all-terrain four-wheel vehicle — when she has time.