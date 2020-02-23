Flea markets have long been part of communities across America. They make it possible for individuals to open a business without large outlays of cash and long-term commitments. They are also great examples of the American bartering system where price tags are open for debate and the bargain of a lifetime is just a few booths away.
Those who operate flea market booths are hardy individuals a breed apart from us ordinary folks. They are early risers who tolerate prospective buyers complaining about items they believe are overpriced. Often, items get stolen and at the close of business, they must pack it all up until the next weekend and go through it all again.
Wilson Harrison, 51, is fully aware of the trials and tribulations associated with flea markets. He operated an area flea market booth for more than five years, selling antiques, coins and records. Even before that, he was trading and selling old coins and comic books in his native state of Virginia.
“This is a true labor of love for me,” Harrison said. “As a teenager, I traded, bought and sold pretty much anything of value. My grandfather and my father were both coin collectors. It just gets into your blood, and it’s something the whole family can get interested in.”
It’s more than a labor of love for this man, and recently I discovered how deep his love of all things outdated has become. When he isn’t working his shift at Office Depot, he’s building hours upon hours of sweat equity in a place he calls Records on the Wall at 335 7th Ave., in Huntington. He’s building shelves, making custom table bins to hold his massive record collection and wooden dividers to display an unending assortment of antiques.
“I came to Huntington several years ago because of family in the area and just fell in love with the Tri-State,” Harrison said. “If I’m not at work, I’m here in the shop working on my bucket list of projects that will take some time to complete. I bought this building, and it’s filling up quickly with antiques. Many of my friends just tell me it’s like a big flea market that is open seven days a week.”
Indeed, his hours are rather generous for an individual working another job. But until he wears himself completely down, he puts the large open sign out front seven days a week. His hours are noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday. If you’re not careful, the location could easily be missed. But you’re not likely to forget what’s available for sale once you get inside.
“I have over 30,000 long play, 33 1/3 vinyl records,” Harrison said. “They pretty much cover any music you like, and I guarantee every record to play correctly or your money is returned. Prices for long play vinyl records average about $4 each. I also have 20,000 45 records, CDs, very reasonable VHS tapes, DVDs and 8-track tapes. I have old floor models and tabletop record players and seven cases full of collectible coins.”
Harrison also buys entire coin and record collections, and he’s qualified to provide an honest appraisal of coins and comic books. To buy or sell a single item or a complete collection, he can be reached at 804-624-1158.
“I buy and sell comic books,” he said. “Some other items I have for sale are antique furniture, home interiors, vintage toys, some tools and costume jewelry. I do not knowingly deal in stolen merchandise, so unless I get a reasonable explanation how you acquired certain items, I will not buy them. I treat people fairly with the understanding that this is the best form of positive advertising I can get.”
Just a few things I noticed while meandering through this historical building were several file cabinets, C&O memorabilia, industrial shelving, old wooden boxes, faded city maps, Christmas items, miscellaneous cabinets, old movie commercials, grocery store scales and a karaoke machine.
Just being able to tour this age-old building was reminiscent of those days when conveyor belts unloaded railway boxcars full of produce — even the walls and oak timbers overhead reflect an era where a day’s work accompanied aching backs, thick calluses and little pay.
It’s just a giant flea market without wheels. I went there for an interview and left with an arm full of collectibles.