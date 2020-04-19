As a 6-year-old, Sylvia Thompson would stand on empty dynamite boxes brought home from the mines so she could reach the woodstove where she cooked cornbread. She was 10 before she knew dresses could be purchased from a department store.
She didn’t finished high school, but she graduated from Marshall University in 1978 with a bachelor’s degree in Art Education. The retired art teacher taught at Cammack Junior High for 20 years.
“I was born in a two-room log cabin in May of 1940 located near Allen, West Virginia, in Lincoln County,” Thompson said. “I was delivered by the light of a kerosene lamp by my great aunt Dora, who was a midwife. I have one younger brother and sister. When I was 9, my parents divorced. Dad remarried and had four more boys. I just tell everyone that I had five brothers and a sister because that’s how I’ve always considered them. After mom and dad divorced, my younger brother and sister went to live with our grandparents. I grew up living with several relatives until I was married at 16.”
Until the age of 9, Thompson took care of her younger brother and sister while her mother worked the tobacco crop, garden and house work. When her father did work, he was a coal miner at Rich Creek in nearby Amherst and any mine where he could find work. He had a few hunting dogs, but the children were instructed to leave the dogs alone because they were not pets
“During the years before mom’s divorce, I have memories that would fill a book,” Thompson said. “I’d watch mom skin and clean squirrels; she’d even canned them for winter meals. Thanksgiving was never anything special, and Christmas was mostly hard candy and fruit, but there was plenty, and we were happy to receive it. Mom taught me how to embroider, make dresses on the treadle sewing machine from feed sacks — but nothing about the facts surrounding the birds and bees.”
Union Gap one-room frame school house was a two-and-a-half mile walk where grades one through eight were taught. She learned her multiplication tables in the first grade listening to the seventh grade a few rows away. School was heated with a pot belly stove identical to the one in the center of her living room at home. A lard bucket contained her lunch — usually a mustard and onion sandwich. Drinking water was pumped from a well into a bucket with a single dipper that all the students drank from. There were two outhouses behind the school. A playground in front featured any game the imagination could create. Come winter, her sleds were cardboard boxes from the country store that usually lasted three trips down the hill before coming apart.
“High school for me was a whirlwind of different moves while not staying in one place long enough to make friends,” Thompson said. “After Oley and Barboursville, I attended Guyan Valley when I began seeing this boy named Miles Yost. We were only allowed to see each other on the front porch and living room. When I told Daddy that Yost wanted to marry me, he said, ‘He’s got to ask me like a man.’ Eventually, Miles got up enough nerve to ask.”
Sylvia and Miles Yost were married in her uncle’s home on Nov. 30, 1956, a marriage that ended 18 years later. They had two children. Years later she began dating a divorced gentleman with two children ages 12 and 17. The marriage to Larry Thompson lasted 37 years until heart complications took his life.
Art has consumed Thompson’s life. After graduating from Marshall, she taught art classes at the elementary level one year before teaching at Cammack for 20 years. She’s a past art consultant for school art textbooks. She conducts art classes at Barboursville Senior Center, and her artwork has been displayed many times at The Greenbrier. She’s on the executive board at the Women’s Cub of Huntington, is a supporter of Golden Girl Group Home in Ceredo and is a member of Farmdale Church of Christ. She wrote a book describing the trials and tribulations from her youth.
“I begin every day at home with a one-hour reading of my Bible,” Thompson said. “I believe you can’t have a relationship with God and not care enough to study His words.”