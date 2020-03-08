When Martin Edelen was a young boy, he loved to tinker. It was a passion so great that he would scour trash containers in neighborhood alleys looking for discarded electrical items to repair.
That resulted in an accumulation of old tube radios in need of a young boy’s attention. Many of those discoveries were repaired and brought back to life. It became a hobby that propelled him through electronics training and into the repair of electrical circuits on today’s railroad locomotives.
Edelen was born during the fall of 1941 at St. Anthony Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky. He was the firstborn of two brothers and sisters.
Being the oldest, he was often required to supervise, care for and scrub his younger siblings. Being the oldest, he was also allowed walks to nearby neighborhood drugstores, movies and markets.
“My father was a blacksmith for the L&N Railway,” Edelen said. “When I was 7, he gave me the best Christmas gift ever: a 1948 Lionel Train set that I cherished and still have today with the original boxes. Aside from that train set, I had a double mixed breed of a black dog that I liked. I still have the old train, but that dog disappeared one night — never saw him again.”
Something else you never saw at the Edelen home was turkey on Thanksgiving because mom prepared ham (he thinks because ham might have been cheaper). However, they didn’t cut corners when it came to sleigh riding. When the snow fell, Edelen and his brothers rode sleds from the Western Auto store. When summertime came, they could be found at the Crescent Hill Pool on Reservoir Avenue, where all-day admission was a quarter.
“I had a paper route while in school,” Edelen said. “Before school I delivered the Courier-Journal; after school I passed the Louisville Times. Passing papers provided me spending money for buying parts to repair my radios. That paper route also took me by Logan’s neighborhood grocery store. Mr. Logan drove a nice-looking Model T Ford that he parked behind the store. I always loved looking at that ol’ car.”
Edelen graduated from St. Xavier High School in Louisville in 1960. It was an all-boys school taught by the Xaverian Brothers Religious Order. According to Edelen, those brothers maintained strict control of the classrooms.
After high school, Edelen attended the United Electronics Institute for 18 months in Shively, Kentucky. After that, he was hired by North American Aviation in Los Angeles, California. No sooner did he get settled when the military also decided to hire him.
“I entered the Air Force in January of 1963. That was supposed to be a four-year tour,” Edelen said. “I was released a few months early because I volunteered for a tour in Thailand.”
After attending basic training at Lackland Air Force Base in Texas, he attended a 16-week electronic training course at Sheppard AFB in Texas followed by an assignment to Kincheloe AFB in Michigan, where he was assigned to civil engineering.
While at Kincheloe, he made electrical repairs and kept washers and dryers working throughout the base. His next assignment was to Elmendorf AFB in Anchorage, Alaska. Next was an assignment to Southeast Asia that completed his tour in the Air Force.
“I returned to Louisville after my discharge from the Air Force and began working for the L&N Railway,” Edelen said.
“During those years, I began dating a young lady named Jane Swift. We dated for three years until she told me that we were going to get married, and I thought — ‘Why didn’t I think of that first?’ ”
Jane and Martin were married in St. Barnabas Catholic Church in Louisville in 1970; they honeymooned in St. Louis before returning to Kentucky.
“When the L&N Railroad shops closed in Louisville, I transferred to the C&O train shops in Huntington,” said Edelen, who now lives near Barboursville.
“I retired in 2005 with over 38 years of railroad work. My wife and I were members of the Kentucky RR Museum in Louisville. During those years, we were volunteer car hosts on train excursions traveling from Louisville to Indiana.”
Before Jane’s passing after 48 years of marriage, she volunteered alongside Martin at HIMG Medical Center. Martin has also volunteered at Habitat for Humanity over 20 years wiring new homes. The Edelens have two children and two grandchildren.
When he isn’t busy volunteering, Edelen still loves tinkering in his workshop. On occasion, he can be found among a group of early morning senior philosophers in a local fast food restaurant often referred to as the ROMEO crowd: Retired Old Men Eating Out.