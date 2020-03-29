There are those who live with a song in their heart every waking minute of the day. In the Huntington area, that describes 85-year-old Dick Newman of Huntington, whose life revolves around music. He studies it, even teaches it, and has been sharing it since his preteen years. His musical interest is so great that he selected orchestra in lieu of playing basketball while attending junior high.
He took trumpet lessons for eight years from Eugene Latterell, voice lessons for five years from Neecamp-Stein, studied concert piano for three years from George Strickland and guitar lessons for two years.
Newman was an only child, born at St. Mary’s Hospital in 1935. He grew up in Huntington’s east end where he played neighborhood sports, attended the YMCA and loved listening to his grandfather play old songs on his Hohner Harmonica.
“My father worked at INCO,” Newman said. “Over the years, I remember mom working at the Highlawn Pharmacy, Anderson-Newcomb and Bradshaw-Diehls. I mowed neighborhood lawns with a push mower for a quarter. I liked swimming at Dreamland Pool. Aside from that large water slide, I particularly liked Dreamland in the afternoons, when the big bands would sometimes play in the upstairs pavilion. Ray Anthony and Glenn Miller played there on occasion; both were great trumpet players.”
Newman recalled names like Dolly Parton and Porter Wagoner, Rick Nelson, Freddy Fender and Tanya Tucker, who all performed at Camden Park.
“Despite my love of music, I did have a normal childhood,” Newman said. “I belonged to the Scouts for a while, went trick-or-treating, lost in the YMCA marble championship, belonged to the school safety patrol and remember the circus animals parading up 5th Avenue going to the big circus tents on 29th Street. My best Christmas gift came from Granddad, who gave me a Marx wind-up tractor that would climb really well.”
Newman attended Emmons Grade School a block away on 28th Street. That’s where he began playing a trumpet duet with another student, Orlin Callicoat. He recalls the principal, Ms. Freeman, who was stern beyond belief but exceptionally fair.
During his early teens, Newman’s mom bought a Phillips 78 rpm record player that captured her son’s attention. Before long, the sounds of Frank Sinatra, Bing Crosby, Perry Como and an assortment of big band music filled the house. Newman conducted his first DJ job in the junior high gym. He managed to juggle basketball practice and orchestra at Enslow until he was forced to choose between the two. When he told Coach Stephens he was leaving basketball, they shook hands and departed on good terms.
High school was busy with a wide assortment of musical involvement and his part-time job at B&B Grocery Store on 5th Avenue and 26th Street. While working there, his love of round ball received another chance while playing industrial league basketball with the supermarket. Before graduating from Huntington East in 1953, he volunteered his free hours between Highlawn Baptist Church and Huntington Evangelistic Center on 27th Street and 5th Avenue.
“I led the singing and played trumpet at church,” Newman said. “At the Evangelistic Center, I was involved with disc jockey vocal work on their radio station. This was about the time that my involvement with hosting DJ events was slowly catching on in the Huntington community.”
After high school, it was on to Marshall College with a delayed graduation of 1959 due to a part-time summer job at the Nickel Plant.
“That summer position developed into full-time employment that lasted over 35 years,” Newman said. “During those years at the plant, I organized an eight-member band that played for various activities and locations on weekends from Charleston to Lexington, Kentucky. Today, I perform DJ duties at area senior centers, private parties, retirement communities and wedding receptions.”
To contact Newman, email dnbl@MSN.com.