Huntington resident Wil Lanigan is a distinguished 75-year-old Vietnam wounded veteran with two Purple Hearts. He has been on a mission now for more than 40 years, powered by his desire to help disabled veterans using his own funds through a group called Veterans Helping Veterans. Most definitely he preaches the gospel, but that is only the beginning.
“I was born in 1944 at the Ohio Valley Hospital in Wheeling, West Virginia,” Lanigan said. “I grew up in the steel town of Weirton; my father was a World War II Army veteran who worked in those steel mills.”
Lanigan attended Marlin Heights Elementary that taught grades 1-8. It was a short walk with his best friend McKeiver, a mixed breed dog that followed him everywhere and waited outside the school to walk his owner home rain or shine.
“I graduated from Weir High School in 1963,” Lanigan said. “I was on the wrestling and swim team. We used the community swimming pool for practice meets. I also played trumpet in the band. A great place for hamburgers and shakes was Tennet’s Malt Shop; I’d take my girlfriend Karen there after school. I also took her to the prom. We were married during my first leave home from the Army. We enjoyed 19 years together before cancer took her away.”
Lanigan always knew he was going into the military: His father served, and he had four uncles who were in the military.
“I enlisted in the United States Army in July of 1963,” Lanigan said. “I was sent to Fort Jackson, South Carolina, for boot camp. I particularly remember a night training mission where absolute silence was critical. When another soldier slapped his face killing a sand flea, the incident caused a five-hour search for that flea and a deep burial.”
His next transfer was 52 weeks of intense missile training in El Paso, Texas. This training prepared him for a dream assignment to Key West, Florida.
“This was a special six-month assignment during the Cuban missile crisis,” he said. “I took Karen and lived on the local economy. The assignment to Key West was critical because our missiles could reach Cuba if needed.”
Following the sun-soaked beaches of Key West came the rain-drenched jungles of Vietnam. It was an assignment that began with a three-week ocean crossing where he stayed busy scrubbing pots and pans in the kitchen.
“We were air-lifted from the ship by an Army CH-47 Chinook Helicopter transport to Saigon,” Lanigan said. “I was assigned to a transit missile launcher that traveled constantly through back roads, where we would set up and destroy various enemy sites, pack up and quickly move to another location.”
Lanigan and his crew followed this pattern of “hit and run” nonstop, until a sniper’s bullet struck him in the side of his head. The wound required extensive rehab, and he returned weeks later. It was his second encounter with the enemy that ripped his leg and right side up so badly from shrapnel that he was shipped back to the States for more medical rehab at the VA medical center in San Francisco. It was followed with an honorable discharge.
“I had difficulty adjusting to life in America again,” Lanigan said. “I think it takes someone who suffers from PTSD to help veterans who suffer ... someone who identifies with their struggles, and I’ve devoted my life to do just that.”
Lanigan has a team of seven volunteers and the support of professionals who offer their help.
“We build handicap ramps for homes,” Lanigan said. “We replace defective water tanks, do electrical and plumbing. All work is done by us but inspected by licensed contractors. We provide clothing, food, transportation and help with utilities when needed. I use my Social Security and VA pension to fund these jobs entirely. Monies that are donated to me go entirely to helping veterans — every single penny. I owe Bill Cole Automall a most humble thank-you for donating a new van that I use to haul supplies to construction sites and veterans to appointments.”
Lanigan also uses wilderness therapy at East Lynn State Park, where they have hiking trails, fishing, kayaks and campfire counseling sessions. They are a 501c3 tax-deductible organization operated entirely from donations and Lanigan’s personal income.
“It’s all about brotherhood,” Lanigan said. “When our communities come together, our town is united. When that happens, when we set aside our differences and believe in the help of almighty God, we become a nation united.”