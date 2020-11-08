EDITORS NOTE: The following column was not printed in last week’s edition of The Herald-Dispatch in order to make room for photos in our “Salute to Veterans.”
Gary Black’s friends believe it’s motor oil that keeps his heart working. During his 72 years, Black has bought, sold or traded more antique cars than eBay.
Black was born in St. Mary’s Hospital in 1948. He grew up in Altizer and still lives in the neighborhood. His father worked nearby at the Nickel Plant.
“I attended Altizer elementary,” Black said. “When I started, the school was a frame building with four classrooms and a pot belly wood burning stove. During colder weather, the older boys would be picked to carry wood for the stove. When I started the second grade, we moved into the building that’s there today. The playground had swings and monkey bars that are now considered dangerous. Marbles were popular during recess because we knew enough not to swallow them without a warning label.”
Hunting and fishing were popular in the family. Black recalls going downtown to Mack and Dave’s with his father to shop for shotguns and fishing equipment.
The Army Navy Store on 3rd Avenue was great for purchasing camping supplies like canteens, air mattresses and tents. Black always managed to attend the annual band festival, which was great for watching the majorettes go by.
“Dad also enjoyed being on the river,” he said. “We kept a house boat at the Serena boat dock in Guyandotte. One night it broke loose from the pier during a storm, floated down river, hit a barge and sank. Dad managed to salvage the engine, cleaned it out internally and put it on another house boat. Years later, it was vandalized. Whoever did it started a fire and damaged it so bad that dad just gave up keeping boats on the river. Those were great memories of overnight fishing trips, cookouts and swimming in the river.”
Beverly Hills Junior High was Black’s first encounter with riding a school bus. This went well for a while until his bus broke down and they finished the trip in another school bus already loaded. Getting on the bus, he asked a boy to move over and he refused.
A fight broke out that had to be settled by the bus driver.
“When I started the ninth grade, I worked at the Sunoco Service station on 28th Street and 3rd Avenue,” Black said. “I had a 1964 Mustang motor bike that would outrun any Cushman in town.”
Black had the Mustang a couple of years when his father took it for a ride and was hit in the side by a driver running a red light. The accident broke the Mustang and dad’s leg.
“I bought a 1955 Chevrolet sedan after the accident,” Black said. “The Chevy had a 6-cylinder engine with little power, so I traded it for a 1955 Ford with a V8 engine. I traded that for a used 1955 Chrysler.”
Black graduated from Barboursville High School in 1966. The Altizer Dairy Bar was a great hangout, but the best hamburgers and short orders were at Turley’s Sandwich Shop located so close to the Nickel Plant that many employees ate lunch there. Like his father, Black also retired from the Nickel Plant after 30 years.
“My grandfather and my father both drove a 1929 A Model sedan, and I always wanted one,” Black said. “In 1990 I found it. Well, I found a body and frame that I traded for parts from a 1954 Ford truck. I finally had the car I always wanted.”
Black had a custom frame fabricated that incorporated a modern suspension and drive train for the A model. This included a Chevy 350 cubic inch engine with an automatic transmission.
The body was updated with a newer fuel system, new floors, modern gauges, updated wiring, aluminum radiator, better seats, safety glass and custom interior.
“I drove the car a few thousand miles and loved it,” Black said.
“Last month I drove it on interstate to check adjustments before driving it to visit my brother in Columbus. Leaving I-64 to Route 60 going west, I stopped for traffic, and the guy behind me didn’t. The impact warped the left side of the car and buckled the frame. I believe it was the modern frame that saved my life. The other driver was uninsured and drove off. A good Samaritan witness chased him while giving police directions. He was stopped and arrested after failing a sobriety test. I’m totally grateful for the concern and quick actions of that witness and the Barboursville Police Department. The insurance company said my car was a total loss. I was heartbroken but grateful my wife was not in the car at the time.”
Clyde Beal seeks out interesting stories from folks around the Tri-State. Email archie350@frontier.com.