Ron Hunt has a passion for designing things from wood that began as an 8-year-old in 1964. That’s when he created his first of several treehouses in Baltimore, Maryland. Building material for his tree creations would come from home construction sites, where workers allowed him access to the scrap pile. When Hunt was 9, he built a 12-by-12 wood shop next to the family garage and even managed to find a few small neighborhood jobs.
“I always tell people I never get a coffee break because I love what I do,” Hunt said. “I love working with wood and own a 3,000-square-foot wood shop that I built in my back yard. I also developed a love of antiques at a young age that began with collecting arrowheads. This escalated to collecting old coins and finally antique toys. Now I own an antique mall located at 2628 5th Avenue, where I have the best of both worlds.”
American Country Treasures antique mall contains 35 vendors displaying antique toys and furniture, primitives and a treasure trove of items from ages past. Some of Hunt’s creations are on display, as well. There is also an operating model train layout capable of running different gages together.
In 1967, Hunt’s family moved to the Tri-State because the C&O Railway transferred Hunt’s father to the Huntington Shops.
“I graduated from Fairland High School in 1975,” Hunt said. “During my senior year, my wood shop instructor, Lowell Shuff, thought enough of my shop knowledge that he had me teaching other students. I also had a part-time construction job making $1.25 an hour as a carpenter’s helper.”
Hunt graduated from Ohio University, Athens, in 1978 with an associate degree in structural drawing.
“I worked with Riley Development as a carpenter for about a year after college,” Hunt said. “Then I began working for Riedel Brothers Construction, where we built and remodeled area fast food restaurants. I stayed with Riedel over 15 years before leaving to start my own business called River Valley Construction of WV.”
Hunt’s marriage lasted about 14 years before they separated. During those years, he built their home in Proctorville, Ohio, with a 1,200-square-foot wood shop out back. After the divorce, he started over again.
“After the separation, I built myself a new home with a 3,000-square-foot workshop out back in Rome, Ohio, in 1994,” Hunt said. “The front façade of the shop resembles an old country store complete with a large antique Coca-Cola sign.”
Near the front entrance to this well-equipped shop, there are covered stacks of barn wood that may once have advertised Mail Pouch Tobacco to passing motorists. Inside, the display of orders is overwhelming. Hunt says he gets dozens of orders every year for Harvest Tables alone. Other favorites are kitchen islands, custom-fitted kitchen cabinets and dining room hutches. There is now a three-month waiting list for any order.
“The woods used in this shop come from out of state,” Hunt said. “I use mostly poplar, walnut, maple, wormy oak and barn wood. Barn wood, when it’s planed down, is really quite beautiful. I also make my own veneer because it usually produces a better finish and is easier to work with. I never use any finish but commercial-grade lacquers.”
According to Hunt, there is a difference between an artisan and a craftsman.
“An artisan is a skilled individual who paints beautiful pictures,” Hunt said. “They create items of beauty with aesthetic appeal that are mostly non-mechanical pieces. A craftsman builds things that function daily like furniture and items that operate.”
Hunt is so passionate about his woodworking that he decided to open a shop and teach the trade to a younger generation. When his idea was shared with an attorney, he was advised to abandon the project unless he wanted to be liable the first time a finger was cut off.
“There is one thing that I hope this article accomplishes,” Hunt said. “I’d like to create an awareness that everything doesn’t need to come from China. There are local artisans and craftsmen that still produce the quality of work our fathers and grandfathers produced to make a living, and they do this right in our area.”
Hunt is usually at American Country Treasures from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays. If you have new kitchen cabinets in mind or any number of wood creations you’d like to discuss, stop by for a visit. It’s worth the trip just to tour the items on display throughout the store and see the trains. For more information, call 304-525-9876.