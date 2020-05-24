“The world and everything in it that I remember from my youth is gone.” Those are the words of 102-year-old Barboursville resident Winslow Terry, a World War II Army veteran and retired machine shop supervisor at Owens-Illinois. “There used to be a well-defined code of values that were understood to be entwined in our family values — the way we spoke, acted, dressed in church, respect and so many other values that have all fell by the side of the road.”
Terry remembers stories told by his father about Huntington’s first trolley system that consisted of a wagon being pulled by a mule when 3rd Avenue was a dirt road. He spoke about the circus that raised big tents using elephants on the large field at 29th Street and 5th Avenue. He remembers the three ferry crossings on the Ohio River at 6th Street, 10th Street and 26th Street. He worked for A.J. Sherman Heating and Ventilating Company when they were installing the heating system during the building of Huntington East High School.
Carma Peters of Hurricane, West Virginia, is Terry’s second cousin and remembers wonderful memories from family visits.
“His love and total devotion of God showed every time he was in my presence,” Peters said. “I nearly worshiped this man and cannot bear the idea of a world without him.”
Fred Gebhardt said Winslow Terry is his favorite uncle, and he remembers many stores from years of family gatherings.
“Most of us just called him ‘Uncle Wink,’ which I think was short for Winslow,” Gebhardt said. “He was promoted to staff sergeant while serving under Gen. Eisenhower in the Army stationed in England. He often showed pictures of bombed building and towns in shambles. In fact, he was a pretty good photographer. Years later after the war, he traveled back to England with his wife, Mildred, on more than one occasion.”
Terry had such a flair for photography that during construction of Huntington’s 31st Street Bridge, he somehow persuaded a construction worker to swing him out and under the bridge to take pictures from a boom truck. Gebhardt also mentioned that Terry had a collection of pictures showing the demolition and collapse of the old 6th Street Bridge. His picture collection was often the reason for family gatherings, where Terry would have 35mm slides showing family pictures of picnics, holidays and vacations. Of particular interest to Gebhardt were photos showing the destruction of the 1937 Flood, complete with stories of rowing a boat around with church members helping families in need with food and supplies. The water damaged everything it touched — even the wake from Coast Guard boats driving along 4th Avenue would shatter downtown storefront windows.
“As a volunteer, Uncle Wink served on the board of directors at the Huntingtonized Federal Credit Union,” Gebhardt said. “One year, he took me along to their Christmas dinner.”
In 1939, Terry was a newlywed working at Owens-Illinois, and Mildred worked for The Herald-Dispatch. The American dream appeared to be theirs for the asking. Three years later, Terry was among a large number of young men being drafted. During his induction, he was told if he didn’t have more than two glass eyes he would pass his physical.
With tear-stained eyes, Mildred drove her husband to the station to board a train that would erase their American dream. He would be among the lucky ones who returned. Terry was given his old job at Owens-Illinois and eventually retired. Mildred and Winslow lived a long marriage before her passing.
Gebhardt believes his uncle is one of the oldest members of Grace Gospel Church.
“He often mentioned how that church felt like home to him,” Gebhardt said. “He was very active in supporting that church, especially when it came to mission work.”
Dr. Keith Wiebe was pastor at Grace Gospel Church for 26 years where Winslow Terry attended. Wiebe said that Terry was most faithful in the pursuit of his Christian faith. His participation in church functions was an example of his devotion.
“When Terry and his wife returned to England to visit with members of the church he attended there, he invited my wife and me to travel with him,” Wiebe said. “Even in war, Terry found a way to worship his Savior — a remarkable man that I had the privilege of knowing.”
Happy birthday, Sgt. Terry.