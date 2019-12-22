As our years accumulate, the day comes when our vision into the magical world of Christmas becomes obscured. The exact date varies, but when flying reindeer and snowman dancing in the streets seem questionable to you, the magical wonder you once associated with the season of Christmas is lost.
If you’d like to rekindle this magical feeling and discover where it lives forever, go visit a group of elementary school students like those at Mr. Campbell’s first grade class in Altizer Elementary.
The responses from this age group about the truth surrounding the season of Christmas were honest, candid and straight from the heart. They were also aware that the birth of baby Jesus was the big reason we celebrate Christmas.
A few new things I discovered during the interview were that reindeer oats can be bought at Walmart, the favorite song of this age group is “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” the three wise men followed a special star that only comes out at Christmas, all of Santa’s elves have their driver’s license for running errands and if you’ve been naughty, a bundle of switches is slowly being replaced with a bag of reindeer poo.
Asking whose birthday we celebrate brought an overwhelming response to the events in Bethlehem with this addition by Gavin Ross: “Baby Jesus was born in a shed on a farm somewhere out west, and He got three presents, but I’m not sure just what they were, probably perfume.” Heidi Settle said it wasn’t a shed but a manger in a crib full of hay and it was real cold, she thought everyone knew that.
Carmen Mil-Cagal answered the mystery of what makes reindeer fly: “A good breakfast of carrots, oats and apples mixed in a blender, that’s what makes reindeer fly.” Dashawn Cleaver said it’s just magic that can’t be explained. Khloie Lewis said that Santa’s reindeer are lightning fast and need healthy food like Cheerios. (Lewis had so much to say about every question that it was impossible to keep up with her.)
Kyah Worthington thought Santa used GPS to find her house. Venice Agaromba doesn’t worry about it because Santa knows where everybody in their neighborhood lives. Christian Vidovich added that Santa also has a magical key that opens the door of every house all over the world. Worthington said Santa already knew where she lived because Santa said he did at the mall when she went to visit him last week. Carmen Mil-Cagal said she got dressed up real pretty in her dress with red roses when she went to visit Santa at the mall.
To prevent the Grinch from stealing her toys, Angel Howard is planning on staying up all night. Bryson Hammond said the Grinch is afraid to show himself at his house.
Brooklyn Mullins thought a lot of Santa’s presents were wrapped in Walmart bags to keep them dry. Gavin Ross said Santa carries all the cookies he gets in a Tupperware bowl.
On Santa’s age, Mauriel Reed said: “Santa’s been around for a thousand years. He’s that old because he brought presents to my grandfather.”
Bryson Hammond thought if Santa is that old he’s going to leave soft chewy chocolate chip cookies for Santa under the tree. Aria Comer said that Santa is so good to her that she’s leaving a thank-you note with warm milk.
“Santa knows just what I want for Christmas because I told him,” Khloie Lewis said.
Where did Santa grow up? Lewis said that Santa was raised on a farm, that’s why he knows so much about deer and they are a lot like cows anyway.
Why does Santa land on rooftops? Mil-Cagal said it’s to keep from being noticed.
How did Santa’s elves get smart enough to make all those toys? “They follow the instructions in toy manuals,” said Aria Comer. Liam Flannery said they know what kids want and grown-ups don’t.
Have you ever seen Santa putting out presents under the tree? “No,” said Dashawn Cleaver, “but I saw him coming out of the Dollar Store and get into a truck and drive away.” “I saw him pushing a shopping cart at Walmart,” said Jax Messinger.
So I left Mr. Campbell’s first grade class singing a few seasonal bars of the kids’ favorite song of the season, consumed with the wonder and excitement of a generation I left so long ago. Christmas is truly a time when God in His humble beginning shows us if not who we are but what we should strive to be.
Merry Christmas from the kid in all of us.