Barboursville Park has come a long way since the days of the dairy farm when prison trustees from Moundsville milked a herd of cows twice a day. The cows are gone now, along with the barns and buildings, replaced with a well-cared-for sprawling 750-acre complex with tennis and basketball courts, Frisbee golf course, picnic shelters, soccer fields, Little League baseball parks, amphitheater and biking trails. The park has even sponsored horse events. Come Independence Day, there’s a spectacular display of fireworks that can be seen for miles.
The park also includes Lake William, a 17-acre man-made well-stocked lake surrounded by a popular walking path.
Seventy-three-year-old Don Berry is a retired Inco employee who has walked the nearly three-quarter-mile gravel loop for several years. He walks with a few other retirees, who regularly discuss world problems that are seldom solved.
“This place is a great location for walking,” Barry said. “It’s mostly quite without congestion and the worry of cars whizzing by. We don’t get too serious with our walks. If we decide to stop and chat with someone fishing, we’ll visit a few and go on.”
Another member of this problem-solving group is 73-year-old Don Haddox, a retired Appalachian Power Company employee.
“All of us live in the area, which makes this a convenient place to meet,” Haddox said. “I’ve been involved with exercising over 40 years. It’s a great way to burn a few calories, exercise the heart and relieve some stress. I also enjoy seeing the cycle of life being displayed with the spring birth of deer and ducks that abide around the park — but when the weather turns cold, we usually walk inside the mall.”
Haddox also mentioned a big duck that lives around Lake William. “We call him ‘Big Ugly’ because it looks like a mix between duck and a turkey buzzard.”
At the age of 85, Pete Ramella is the senior member of this group. He’s a retired self-employed brick layer who goes at great length to do nothing during the day besides walk, which he’s been doing for several years. He enjoys listening to the early morning sounds at the park and watching the fog lift off the water.
An occasional member of this problem-solving team introduced himself as Art Williamson — the third and last. He professes to be equally at home walking with friends around Lake William or trading his walking sneakers for a fishing pole.
“I’ve fished a few places, but this is my favorite,” Williamson said. “I caught a 12-and-a-half-pound largemouth bass right over there (pointing to his favorite spot). I’ve spent many a rain storm in that portable potty over there to keep from getting soaked.”
When I asked the group about what wildlife they’ve seen, Ramella, who lives on Pea Ridge, said he sees more wildlife in his back yard.
“Last year, the deer ate up 47 tomato plants behind my house. Two years ago, there was a bear in my back yard that looked like a 55-gallon garbage can with four legs,” Ramella said.
When not walking, Berry enjoys restoring his 1974 Porsche and staying involved with Little League baseball. Haddox babysits grandkids and has a ham radio hobby. Ramella is wondering if his garden can survive with so many deer.
Tamara Baldwin is a 53-year power walker who enjoys circling the path at Lake William. She says power walking burns more calories.
“I never understood why the park closed,” Baldwin said. “It just broke my heart; I understand why the splash pool closed, but social distancing is easy to do while walking. The new updated restroom facilities are fantastic.”
Sharon Bevins and her 10-year-old grandson Parker started coming to Lake William last summer.
“My daughter, Debi, drops off her son Parker at my house twice a week on her way to work,” Bevins said. “I started bringing Parker out here to get him outside and away from the video games. We spend between two and three hours here with each visit. He enjoys running on the track and, believe it or not, I go to the basketball court with him to shoot some hoops.”
If you visit the park, don’t forget to spend a few minutes at the Gold Star Families Memorial Monument. It’s an impressive newly built structure honoring families who have lost loved ones while serving in the United States Armed Forces.
Clyde Beal seeks out interesting stories from folks around the Tri-State. Email archie350@frontier.com.