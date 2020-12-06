The trip from war-torn Weisenburg, Germany, to Ironton, Ohio, was an adventure of a lifetime for 8-year-old Manfred Langer in 1952.
It would also introduce him to a fresh beginning with unlimited possibilities in a new world he knew nothing about.
In Germany, the only English words he knew were a few cusswords he yelled at American troops who didn’t throw Hershey bars as their tanks rambled by. After he arrived in the United States, it would take him 20 years to become an American citizen.
“My biological father was killed as a soldier in the German Army,” Langer said. “My only memories of that war were childhood visions of destroyed buildings and disfigured streets lined with stone and splinters of piled up construction lumber. That’s probably why I loved spending time in the forest behind our home because it wasn’t disfigured and always seemed so peaceful. My mother told stories of moving to a different location each night always searching for safe shelter that would not be bombed again during another nighttime air raid.”
Sometime after the death of his father, Langer’s mother began dating an American soldier whose hometown was Ironton, Ohio. Amid the charred wartime destruction, they fell in love, married and made plans to come to America.
During the winter of 1952-53, Langer, his brother, new stepsister, mother and her new husband boarded a train to the coastal community of Holland in the Netherlands. The trip traveled about 400 miles through the German countryside where the TSS Maasdam IV Dutch American steam ship sat docked awaiting departure to America.
“Most of us have memories of movies that show the excitement on immigrants’ faces as they passed by the Statue of Liberty for the first time,” Langer said.
“The fog was so thick when we sailed in, the statue was impossible to see. It was many years later before I returned to visit it. If we processed through customs at Ellis Island, I have no memory of it.”
The train ride from New York terminated at the Ashland, Kentucky, train station, where Langer’s new grandparents picked everyone up and headed for their new home in Ironton, Ohio — a home that was safe and void of nighttime air raids. Langer would grow to exemplify the American dream of an immigrant who overcame every obstacle to become a credit to his community.
“I started the third grade in West Ironton Elementary,” Langer said. “The teacher and the other kids in my class were all so supportive in helping me learn the words of the English language. They would draw pictures for me with a word below each drawing to describe just what the picture was, and it helped.”
Within two years, his was able to converse with others, share laughter, learn and read textbooks. His words were also completely free of any foreign accent. The German language soon faded with the memory of the country they left behind — mainly because of the hatred his mother had for the death and destruction caused by the Hitler regime. Because that language reminded her of those memories, she refused to keep it alive.
“I graduated from Ironton High School in 1963,” Langer said. “I tried football but was used more for practice than anything else. My attitude throughout high school was not conducive to academic excellence.”
One year after high school graduation, Langer found employment with Armco Steel.
“While working at Armco, I became friends with the plant sign painter, Arnold Blankenship,” Langer said. “He was a very charismatic individual whose love of God influenced me to attend a weeklong tent revival in Ironton, where I accepted Jesus Christ as my personal savior, and it totally changed my life’s direction.”
While working at Armco, Langer was awarded his American citizenship by a judge in Columbus after meeting all training requirements. In 1969, he left Armco and started employment with Dow Chemical at Hanging Rock, Ohio, that lasted more than 20 years until he retired. That same year, he completed five years of night classes at Tri-State Bible College in South Point, Ohio, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in theology. Two years later, Langer was hired into a full-time teaching position there.
“I was awarded my master’s degree in theology at Philadelphia Biblical University (now called Cairn University) in Langhorne, Pennsylvania,” he said. “I graduated in 2006. I am still pastor at Cyrus Missionary Baptist Church in Kenova.”
Langer’s knowledge of German is now limited to “Am Anfang schuf Gott Himmel und Erde.” English translation: “In the beginning, God created the heaven and earth.”
Clyde Beal seeks out interesting stories from folks around the Tri-State. Email archie350@frontier.com.