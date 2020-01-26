Barboursville resident Rosetta Ballard is one of the few who have reached the century mark. Born in December 1919, she is mobile, articulate and gifted with a pleasant smile. When she was born, the average weekly income was $25, unemployment was less than 2%, bread sold for 9 cents a loaf and the average life expectancy was 54 years. Woodrow Wilson was our 28th president, and the population in America was less than 105 million, which meant little to Ballard who lived in a small community in Iowa with fewer than 100 people.
“I was born at home on a 44-acre farm in Beulah, Iowa,” Ballard said. “My only sister is now deceased, living in the Kingdom of God, and I wonder why I’m not with her. My father could have used the help of a few sons on the farm, but it never happened. Because of this, much of the work fell on me, my sister and mother.”
And the work wasn’t easy: everything from work in the hay field to spring planting in the garden, fighting weeds during the summer and fall caning, care of livestock, gathering and cleaning of chicken eggs and sharpening the axe for chicken dinner. Together, they shared the memory of calloused hands and the satisfaction that comes from the fruits of your labor and a good night’s sleep.
“I had a black and white pony named Prince that I rode to grade school,” Ballard said. “I had that pony for about six years until the family went to visit friends for a few days. I left Prince under the care of a neighbor, who told me she died while we were gone. I grieved forever over her death. I did have a pet dog named Trixie, and Mom always kept a few cats on the farm.”
Ballard talked about the kerosene lamps, heating with coal and a few other discomforts of living in the original old farmhouse. When she was around 6, her Dad and a few contractors constructed a newer home nearby. The new home had better insulation and was easier to heat — they even had the luxury of electricity — but the responsibility of operating the farm never changed.
“What we didn’t eat right away from the garden was canned,” Ballard said. “We’d sell eggs at a local store; Dad would also sell beef in town. Everything else was eaten. Dad had an old Chevrolet sedan that we’d take to town once in a while. I loved window shopping and walking through the 5 and 10 cent store. I don’t remember seeing any movies or visiting an amusement park, but I do recall the treadle sewing machine Mom used to make dresses. I liked clothing from the Sears catalog better. I never remember going swimming, but we did have a pond large enough to ice skate on in winter. There was also a long hill for sleigh riding when it snowed.”
Ballard attended Beulah Grade School that was a one-room frame building located about a mile away. She walked until she got big enough to ride Prince, which made going to school more enjoyable following the country road. Lunch was what Mom packed — usually bologna or peanut butter sandwiches.
Ballard believes she graduated in 1938 from high school and doesn’t recall the name. She recalls a few boyfriends but nothing serious until a few years following graduation. That’s when she began seeing a young man whom she met in church.
“Quinton and me dated for a few years before he approached my father about marriage,” Ballard said. “I don’t believe Dad was the least bit happy about me getting married, but Quinton won him over, and we were married about 1941. We were married in town on a Saturday, and my husband went back to work on Monday. I worked several jobs over the years as a bank teller, selling merchandise and office work. My husband passed away many years ago. I was happier when I was able to work, being my age is tough.”