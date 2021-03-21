Joe Hawes is a long way from flying across the treetops of Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos in his O-2A Skymaster. Even with a top speed of 200 mph, it’s still impossible to totally outmaneuver the enemy ground fire with every mission.
Hawes was born in March 1946 in Fort Worth, Texas. That’s where his mother’s sister lived, and that’s who his mom wanted to be with when her son was born. Shortly after delivery, the family returned back to Huntington.
“My parents, Kathryn and Julian, met while they were both in uniform,” Hawes said. “Mom was an Army nurse, and dad was an officer flying B-17 and B-24 bombers. When they left the military, dad took over the Hawes Electrical contracting business from his father.”
Growing up in Huntington, Hawes became active in sports. As a Boy Scout he earned the rank of Eagle. He played both Little League and Babe Ruth baseball, then on to high school where Coach Jack Cook led them to the state baseball Championship in 1964, beating Marsh Fork 5-1.
“I give credit to my English teacher at Cammack,” Hawes said. “Ms. Veneble made a dull class interesting while teaching the importance of the English language.”
Christmas was always special with seasonal dishes, decorating the tree and presents.
“My younger sister Marney gave me the nicest Christmas gift when I was 12: a homemade pencil box that I cherished and still have today,” he said.
Hawes graduated from Huntington High School in 1964 where he lettered in baseball playing outfield and catcher. To help supplement his dating expenditures and car expenses for his 1951 Ford, he worked part time in the family business.
“A lot of the school crowd hung out at The Fat Boy Drive In once located at the intersection of 16th Street and Washington Boulevard,” he said. “They served great shakes.”
Hawes had good intentions for great academics at the University of Cincinnati that were short-lived. The off-campus hours away from home were too distracting. Returning to Huntington, he graduated from Marshall with a business degree in 1968.
“While at Marshall, I drove a 1957 Plymouth Station Wagon,” Hawes said. “It was owned by my grandfather. It was ugly, but more dependable than my ol’ Ford.”
Finally it became time to fulfill an agreement with the military recruiter that delayed his enlistment until graduation from Marshall. In November 1968, Airman Basic Joe Hawes and a few other college grads were sent as needed to different branches of the service.
“After my physical at the Ventura Hotel in Ashland, I attended Officer Training School at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas,” Hawes said. “I graduated as a second lieutenant and was sent to Williams AFB, Arizona, where I graduated from Flight School. Next, I attended survival training at Fairchild AFB in Spokane, Washington.”
After being certified as a qualified pilot on the O-2A Super Skymaster, he traveled to Clark AFB, Philippines, for jungle survival training. The next assignment was Vietnam, where he flew 246 missions as a forward air controller, a position that directed ground and air attacks at enemy ground targets in remote areas of Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos from October 1970 through October 1971.
“Every flight brought new circumstances,” Hawes said. “I’m sure everyone there prayed a lot. How I managed to return whole while others didn’t, I’ll never know.”
Returning stateside in 1971, Hawes became a flight instructor on T-39 jet trainers at Webb AFB, Texas. The next assignment was Beale AFB, California, where he continued his flying career flying VIP shuttles to McClellan AFB in Sacramento in a CT-39 twin engine jet. While stationed here, Hawes completed his master’s degree in business. In August 1975, he fell in love with an Air Force nurse, and two years later Joe and Susan were married and honeymooned along the California coast.
“I left the Air Force in September 1978,” Hawes said. “I came home and bought the family business. Two years later, I joined the West Virginia Air National Guard and flew C-130 aircraft worldwide including Operation Desert Storm and Desert Shield. During my 17 years in the ANG, I flew missions into 91 countries including airlifting medical supplies and food into war-torn Bosnia during 1992.”
Hawes and his wife had a son and daughter and divorced after 38 years of marriage. Now he shows off pictures of his two grandchildren. The business was eventually sold. For a while, he became more involved with flying missions with the ANG. He retired completely from military life in June 1997 with over 35 years of honorable service.
Hawes now works from home in West Huntington for FEMA, writing and filing reports of damaged property sites that he surveys.