This is an unordinary, adventurous two-part story about Bill and Clarence Wamsley, two retired brothers in their early 60s who planned a canoe trip in 2010.
This wasn’t some leisurely canoe ride but a trip that included detailed planning, primitive camping along riverbanks, forging around dams and enduring the elements. This was a trip covering the length of the Missouri River in a 16-foot canoe.
“Bill and I are not new to exercise,” Clarence said. “We’ve taken hundred-mile canoe trips before this. We’ve logged thousands of miles running and riding bicycles — even the Columbus Marathon years ago.”
The 2010 trip began at Three Forks, Montana, at the headwaters of the Missouri. They were dropped off June 4 by family members and stayed in a motel that night. At the crack of dawn, they were loaded and began paddling.
According to their GPS device, the trip covered 2,341 miles on the Missouri River, 195 miles on the Mississippi and 721 miles upstream on the Ohio back home to Gallipolis. They paddled all but 45 miles through the Great Falls, Missouri, area because of five power dams covering a 32-mile stretch that paddlers are strongly encouraged to avoid.
The trip was packed with a memorable bout of diarrhea, inconsiderate jet skis, a near-miss by a tugboat and enough reminders to never do it again — but they did. The Mississippi River came next.
Ten years must have been long enough to soften the pain of paddling the Missouri. On June 3, 2020, Bill and Clarence were dropped off by family members at Lake Itasca, Minnesota, the headwaters of the Mississippi River.
“There are creeks bigger than the headwaters of the Mississippi,” Clarence said. “Less than 100 yards downstream, we were walking the canoe around downed trees and beaver dams. We camped our first night at Lake Andrusia near Bemidji, Minnesota. We learned later that the spot was not safe for camping.”
The next day, the brothers passed through Lake Winnibigoshish staying close to the bank to try to avoid high winds. That night, the winds returned with rain causing the stakes to come loose on their tent. The water damaged their sleeping bags.
“We spend most of the following day drying things out and reorganizing equipment,” Clarence said. “Finally, after getting back in the canoe, the GPS indicated we were now heading in a more southerly direction, which improved our spirits.”
Camping that night, the brothers met a kayaker who was also paddling the Mississippi. During the next several days, they would pass many times. They usually started earlier than the kayaker each morning, but the kayak was faster and always passed them. One night, they were thankful to enjoy public showers at Palisades State Park. They didn’t know it, but that would be their last chance for fresh water showers the entire trip.
“Thirty minutes into our trip the next day we spotted a black bear along the bank,” said Clarence. “We saw dozens of eagles in Minnesota and Iowa. Miles later, we met a couple fishing who owned nearby riverfront property. They were curious about our trip and offered the use of their land near river’s edge for camping, and we accepted.”
Bathing and washing clothes occurred along the riverbank for the rest of their trip. Water stops were needed every three to four days to refill their containers. Marinas were always helpful and convenient. Once, out of desperation, they stopped at a barge repair facility for water. There was even a restricted area they unknowingly stumbled into by accident in Vicksburg, Mississippi. It could have been Vicksburg Military National Park. Regardless, they found the employees hospitable and helpful. At the other extreme, there was a man in a pickup truck they asked for directions to a water spigot, and he just drove off, telling them to drink the river water.
“We relied on our GPS often,” Clarence said, “even in scheduling our food resupply stops for freeze-dried dinners, oatmeal, packets of tuna, granola bars and even chocolate water flavoring. Sometimes people would offer rides; sometimes we paid for transportation to a grocery store.”
The brothers went through 27 dams with locking chambers — barges always had priority. The longest they had to wait to lock through was two hours, most times averaged 30 minutes.
“We took a picture of the St. Louis Arch as we went by,” Clarence said. “Baton Rouge had exceptional boat traffic. One guy hollered at us from a barge telling us we were going to get killed, but we made it through completing over 2,000 miles to Venice, Louisiana, where Bill’s son and daughter-in-law picked us up for the trip home.”