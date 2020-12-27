The season of Christmas with all its expectations brings with it more emotional baggage than all the other holiday seasons combined. While the thought of brotherly love, peace on earth and goodwill toward all men seems to have a higher priority for most during the Christmas season, there are many who don’t share this positive attitude.
For those who mourn the loss of a loved one, the Christmas season brings painful memories that surface during this time of the year, for them the season cannot be over fast enough. For those of us who enjoy good health and the comfort of living in a warm home full of family, presents and friends, it becomes the most wonderful holiday season of the year that never lasts long enough. For the thousands of veterans serving in the military in distant locations away from family and loved ones, Christmas can be the longest and loneliest day of the year.
Consider for a minute some of your best Christmas memories from holidays past. What stands out as being the most special, what was it that brought you the most happiness that lasted? Was it the fast-pace process of opening presents or just being around the Christmas tree laughing and sharing with those you care about? Was it the excitement of getting that one perfect gift or the fun of shopping for others? Was it the food that surrounded the table or those sitting around the table with you?
We achieve a far greater degree of happiness through acts of kindness and charity toward others than any material gift you’ll ever discover under the tree. The magic you felt on Christmas when you were a child is still within your reach, but now it’s the joy that comes from putting a smile on the face of others. Gifts under the tree are a good thing, but they are not the only thing that brings happiness.
The season of giving comes in many shapes and sizes. In the words of Mother Teresa of Calcutta: “Every time you show love for another — it’s Christmas. When you help those in need — it’s Christmas.” Those are little everyday miracles that bring a huge return on a small investment throughout the entire year, not just during the Christmas season.
Gifts from the heart are often those that cost the least, yet they bring the greatest joy, even a phone call or a card from the dollar store containing a few handwritten thoughtful words. Consider a donation within your means to organizations that put your money to work like the City Mission, the Salvation Army, Little Victories Animal Rescue, the Facing Hunger Foodbank or any number of local worthy agencies. Next year pick a name off the Salvation Army tree at Walmart or the mall. It’s never too late to do something special for someone, forgive a grudge or visit a shut-in. There is probably not a single senior community in town that doesn’t have at least one resident who wouldn’t welcome a phone call to while away a few minutes — I know because I’ve tried it.
A few years ago during the days of Christmas, I received a parking ticket while visiting a friend at St. Mary’s Medical Center, and I didn’t pay it. I was given a court date to appear before the judge to explain why I refused to pay the fine. According to the judge, my explanation about an unjust fine was considered weak, and she denied it. The judge gave me two choices: pay the fine or do community service. I worked four days in the kitchen at the Huntington City Mission. My time spent at the City Mission created a lasting awareness of the internal operation of an organization that does so much for this community. Refusing to pay that fine became a gift during a season of giving. A free self-contained education that brought to mind: “except for the grace of God there go I.” I felt privileged to meet some very nice people who showed me that Christmas can often be found anywhere.
Christmas isn’t a day; it’s a season that should be eternal — a season of faith, hope and love. It’s a season of faith given by a Supreme Being to provide lasting spiritual comfort, not just during the season of Christmas but throughout the entire year. The 13th chapter of first Corinthians is a perfect Christmas quote that would make a great refrigerator magnet: “So faith, hope and love abide, but the greatest of these is love.”
Why not do something this Christmas season that will capture the heart of another and remain fresh long after the garbage truck hauls off the Christmas wrappings?