As a freelance writer, I’ve been privileged to occupy a spot in Sunday’s paper with personal interviews for more than 13 years. I’ve selected some of those columns and placed them into a book containing 32 stories about local residents. It is called “Crumblings.”
The stories show a pattern of family unity reflecting a lifestyle of yesterday’s forgotten value system. They are remnants of life when stores closed on Sunday, the Pledge of Allegiance began a new day, every neighborhood had a family-owned grocery store and the Grand Ole Opry played on the family radio every Saturday night.
The book is about people you may know, events you may remember and places that were once part of this community. The book is filled with local facts, humor, hard work, war, heartache, hospitality and local history.
Stories include:
- The childhood years of Medal of Honor recipient Woody Williams growing up on a dairy farm in Marion County;
- Huntington resident Eleanor Burris, who remembers coming home from the sixth grade to discover her home finally had electricity;
- Josephine Hightower, whose country hospitality and homemade cinnamon rolls were second to none;
- Wilma Smith, who lived in a chicken coop with her family until their new home was completed;
- Lassa Hughes, who spent her childhood growing up in a coal camp;
- Mary Plumley, married in her high school principal’s office;
- Keith and Patty Harrison, married 73 years and saved every love letter;
- Searching for a piece of my mother’s past;
- The remarkable memory of 106-year-old Pearl Miller;
- Betty Barrett’s childhood in Chicago’s settlement housing;
- Four sisters who donated 100% of profits to charities;
- Two sisters who talk about Huntington’s electric trolleys, the lake in Ritter Park, the 6th Street Market and the day the original 6th Street Bridge opened;
- William Smith, retired Superintendent of the Cabell County school system, talks about the disparities of equal treatment as a child growing up in Huntington;
- Fred Jones and his HAM radio hobby;
- Unknown facts about the Frederick Hotel;
- Carol Lucas, who began her teaching career in a one-room school;
- Roy Terry, who talks about funeral homes along downtown 4th Avenue;
- Community volunteer Charlie Woolcock;
- Graphic photos taken by Tim Dunkle in Vietnam;
- The entrepreneur talents of Fran Rakes;
- Peggy Crutchfield and Silk Stocking Row;
- A tribute to Winslow Terry;
- Sam Stubblefield and the sinking of his ship, the USS Bache, and more.
